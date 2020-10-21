Local Sports 10-21-2020

Nebraska senior volleyball player Jazz Sweet has been cited for DUI after an incident on Sunday morning where she reportedly sideswiped a vehicle. According to a Lincoln Police Department accident report, Sweet was pulled over at around 3:00am on Sunday. She recorded a blood alc0hol level of .266. Sweet played in all 33 matches for the Huskers last year and recorded 327 kills and 85 digs.

Former Nebraska volleyball player Amber Rolfzen has joined the coaching staff at Bradley as the volunteer assistant coach. Rolfzen retired from a four year professional volleyball career in the spring after playing in Italy, Germany and France. She helped the Huskers win the 2015 national championship.

Former Husker Tyronn Lue was named the head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers last night. Lue was an assistant coach for the Clippers last season. Lue spent parts of four seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, compiling a record of 128-83. He was 41-20 in three playoff appearances.

Nebraska junior outside linebacker Damian Jackson was one of 39 individuals nominated for the 2020 Armed Forces Merit Award. Jackson is in his fourth season in the Husker program after serving as a Navy Seal for four years following his high school graduation. Jackson appeared in two games last season and recorded two tackles.

Former Nebraska defensive end Randy Gregory will be available to play on Sunday as the Dallas Cowboys play the Washington Football Team. Gregory was reinstated by the NFL in September after serving an indefinite suspension for multiple violations of the substance abuse policy. He has played in only 28 of a potential 86 career games. Upon his reinstatement, the Cowboys signed him to a one year extension through 2021 that included a 200-thousand dollar signing bonus.

In high school volleyball last night, Adams Central won a pair of matches. The Patriots beat Holdrege 25-12, 25-23 and Lexington 24-26, 25-19, 26-24. Adams Central is now 21-10. Hastings St. Cecilia beat Columbus Scotus, 25-16, 25-19, 25-22. The Hawkettes are now 24-8.

In other action, Aurora beat Omaha Gross but lost to Omaha Skutt, Blue Hill got by Loomis, Grand Island Central Catholic swept Lincoln Christian, Harvard beat Red Cloud, Doniphan Trumbull beat Valentine but lost to Mullen, Northwest went five games to oust York, Overton beat Kearney Catholic and Shelton defeated Kenesaw.

MLB> The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-3 last night in the first game of the World Series. Clayton Kershaw threw six innings for the Dodgers and allowed only two base hits, while striking out eight. Game two is coming up tonight, beginning at 7:08pm. Pre-game show begins at 6:00pm on ESPN Tri Cities.

NASCAR> Chase Briscoe will take over driving duties in the number 14 Ford at Stewart-Haas Racing. Clint Bowyer has stepped down to accept a television deal for next season. Briscoe has been competing this year in the Xfinity Series and has recorded nine wins.

NFL> The Mayor of New Orleans will allow the Saints to have fans in the stands over the remainder of the season. They will start with 3-thousand fans for Sunday’s game against Carolina. If things go well, that will increase to 6-thousand fans for November games against San Francisco and Atlanta and 15-thousand for December games against Kansas City and Minnesota. Until now, the Saints had only 750 family members of players and staff allowed into their home games.