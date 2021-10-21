Local Sports 10-21-2021

The 9th ranked Nebraska volleyball team notched their ninth straight win with a 25-21, 25-22, 26-24 victory over Iowa last night. Madi Kubik led the way with 13 kills, five digs and two blocks. Lindsay Krause added eight kills, five digs and two blocks. Nebraska is now 15-3, 9-0 in the conference. They’ll host 7th ranked Purdue on Saturday. First serve will be at 8:00pm. Pre-game show begins at 7:30pm on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM.

The Hastings College women’s soccer team beat the College of St. Mary’s 3-1 last night at Lloyd Wilson Field. The Broncos are now 10-4-1. The Hastings College men lost to 10th ranked Bellevue University 1-0. The Broncos are now 7-4-2. Both teams will play at Northwestern on Saturday.

The Hastings College men are 11th and the women are ninth in the GPAC Preseason Basketball Polls. Morningside tops the men’s poll followed by Jamestown, Concordia, Northwestern and Dakota Wesleyan. Morningside is also picked to win the women’s championship. Concordia is second followed by Dordt, Northwestern and Briar Cliff. The Bronco men will open the season tomorrow night at Sterling College in Kansas.

Kenesaw will battle Medicine Valley tonight in the first round of the Class D-2 State Football Playoffs. The Blue Devils are 8-0 on the season and are led by quarterback Tyson Denkert, who has rushed for 1,293 yards and 30 touchdowns this season. The Raiders are 6-2. They are led by quarterback Hudson Stout, who has thrown for 1,305 yards and 22 touchdowns. Both teams are explosive on offense. Kenesaw averages 62 points per game. Medicine Valley averages 51. Kickoff will be at 6:00pm. We’ll have it on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM and platteriverpreps.com beginning with the pre-game show at 5:45pm.

In some of the other games, Blue Hill will play at Garden County, beginning at 2:30pm today on The Breeze 94.5 and platteriverpreps.com. Pleasanton is at Ansley Litchfield beginning at 6:30pm on Power 99 and platteriverpreps.com. Alma is at Arapahoe, Lawrence Nelson plays at Sandhills/Thedford and Fullerton is at BDS.

MLB> In the Major League Baseball playoffs yesterday, Houston beat Boston 9-1. The Astros now lead the series 3-2. In the other game, Atlanta downed the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-2. The Braves lead that series 3-1. Tonight, Atlanta plays at Los Angeles. First pitch will be at 7:08pm on ESPN Tri-Cities 1460/1550AM and 92.1/92.7FM.

NFL> There’s NFL football tonight as Denver plays at Cleveland. Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield will not play. He is sidelined with a torn labrum in his non throwing shoulder. Case Keenum will make his first start since the 2019 season. We’ll have the game on The Breeze 94.5. Kickoff is at 7:20pm.

The Seattle Seahwaks have claimed quarterback Jacob Eason, a day after he was waived by the Indianapolis Colts. Eason will bolster the quarterback depth while Russell Wilson recovers from finger surgery. Eason was a fourth round pick out of Washington in 2020. He appeared in one game this season, completing 2 of 5 passes for 25 yards and an interception.