Local Sports 10-22-2020

The state high school football playoffs will get underway today. On “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM, we’ll have Palmer playing at Kenesaw. On Power 99 KKPR, it’s Arcadia/Loup City at Amherst. Both games get underway at 7:00pm. On ESPN 1460 KXPN, its Mullen at Pleasanton beginning at 6:00pm. In some other games, Blue Hill will play at Central Valley and Axtell will play Sandhills/Thedford in Dunning. Tri County has already advanced to the second round of the state playoffs after Southern had to forfeit their first round game because of COVID concerns. The Class A state playoffs get underway tomorrow night. Lincoln Northeast will be at Kearney and Lincoln Pius is at Grand Island.

The three Hastings schools will wrap up the regular season tomorrow night. Hastings High will be at Northwest, Adams Central is at Fillmore Central and St. Cecilia is at Superior.

The Tri City Storm beat Omaha 5-2 last night in a preseason game at the Viaero Center. The Storm will play at Lincoln on Friday. Puck will drop at 7:05pm.

The Hastings College women’s soccer team beat the College of St. Mary’s 1-0 yesterday in Omaha. Jacqueline Gilbert scored the only goal of the game for the Broncos. Hastings is now 6-2, 4-2 in the conference and will play host to Northwestern on Saturday.

The NAIA college basketball season got underway last night The Doane men beat Sterling College 84-73. The Doane women lost to York College 78-72. The Hastings College men will open the season next Friday night against Friends University. The Hastings College women will play their first game on November 4th at Peru State.

Former Husker defensive back Chris Jones has been re-signed by the Detroit Lions. Jones was released last Saturday in order to make room for quarterback David Blough on the active roster.

Penn State head men’s basketball coach Pat Chambers has resigned following an investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct. Chambers had been the head coach of the Nittany Lions since 2011, and led the team to a 26 win season in 2017-2018. Penn State was poised for an NCAA tournament appearance this past season before the coronavirus pandemic led to the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament. It would have been the schools first NCAA tournament appearance since 2011 and the fifth since 1965. Assistant coach Jim Ferry will sere as the interim head coach for the 2020-2021 season.

MLB> Brandon Lowe hit two home runs last night to power the Tampa Bay Rays to a 6-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers to even the World Series at one game apiece. Game three is coming up tomorrow night.

NBA> Stan Van Gundy has agreed to a multiyear deal to become the next head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans. Van Gundy has coached the Miami Heat, Orlando Magic and the Detroit Pisons. He becomes the seventh coach in Pelicans history. Van Gundy has a career coaching record of 523-384, including 48-43 in the playoffs. He led the Magic to the 2009 NBA Finals.