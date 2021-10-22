Local Sports 10-22-2021

Nebraska senior linebacker JoJo Domann has been named one of 20 quarterfinalists for the 2021 Lott IMPACT Trophy. Domann has started six games for the Blackshirts this season, totaling 50 tackles, eight for losses, two sacks and two forced fumbles. Semifinalists will be chosen in late November and the four finalists will be named in December.

The Nebraska women’s soccer team scored its first goal in less than a minute of regulation and went on to beat Illinois 3-1 last night in Champaign. The Huskers are now 6-9-2, 2-5-2 in the Big Ten. They’ll wrap up the regular season on Sunday at Minnesota.

The Nebraska football team does not play this weekend. The Huskers will play host to Purdue next Saturday. The 9th ranked Nebraska volleyball team will battle 7th ranked Purdue tomorrow night at the Devaney Center. First serve will be at 8:00pm. Pre-game show begins at 7:30pm on 1230AM and 104.1FM KHAS.

The Hastings College men’s basketball team will tip-off the season tonight at Sterling College in Kansas. The volleyball team will host Dordt beginning at 7:30pm at Lynn Farrell Arena. The soccer teams will play at Northwestern tomorrow. Game times will be at 2:00pm and 4:15pm.

The Nebraska-Kearney sports teams will also be busy. The football team will host Lincoln University tomorrow beginning at 2:00pm. The volleyball team will play Central Oklahoma tonight at Newman University tomorrow at the Health and Sports Center. The women’s soccer team will play at Northeast Oklahoma today and at Rodgers State on Sunday.

Tyson Denkert accounted for five touchdowns in the first half last night to power Kenesaw to a 56-0 win over Medicine Valley in the first round of the Class D-1 State Football Playoffs. Denkert finished with 152 yards rushing and two touchdowns. He completed 5-5 passes for 123 yards and three touchdowns. Trey Kennedy added 103 yards rushing with two touchdowns. The Blue Devils are now 9-0 on the season and will host Falls City Sacred Heart next Friday night.

In some other games, Sandhills/Thedford beat Lawrence Nelson 60-20, Blue Hill surprised Garden County 28-8. The Bobcats will play at Humphrey St. Francis next week. BDS defeated Fullerton 66-34 and Arapahoe beat Alma 58-40.

The state cross country meet will be held in Kearney today. Action gets underway at noon. We’ll have reports on Power 99 and ESPN Tri Cities.

NFL> In the NFL last night, Cleveland got by Denver 17-14. Case Kennum started in place of the injured Baker Mayfield and completed 21 of 33 passes for 199 yards and a touchdown. D’Ernest Johnson rushed for 146 yards and a touchdown for the Browns.

MLB> In the Major League Baseball playoffs, Chris Taylor hit three home runs as the Los Angeles Dodgers stayed alive with an 11-2 win over Atlanta. The Braves still lead the series 3-2. Tonight, Boston is at Houston. The Astros lead that series 3-2. Game time will be at 7:08pm.