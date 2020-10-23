Local Sports 10-23-2020

The Nebraska football team will open the season tomorrow at 5th ranked Ohio State. The Huskers finished 5-7 last year, 3-6 in the Big Ten. The Buckeyes were 13-1, 9-0 in the conferece. Nebraska will be playing its first game in 330 days, dating back to Black Friday last year. Ohio State beat Nebraska 48-7 last year in Lincoln. In 2018, Ohio State beat Nebraska 36-31 in Columbus. Kickoff will be at 11:00am. Pre-game coverage begins at 6:00am on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM.

The Hastings College football team will be looking to break a three game losing streak when they play host to Briar Cliff tomorrow. After opening the season with a win over Dakota Wesleyan, the Broncos have dropped games to Concordia, Doane and Midland. The Chargers are 0-4 and have scored just two touchdowns this season. Briar Cliff is averaging just 227 yards of total offense per game, including 82 on the ground. Kickoff will be at 1:00pm. Pre-game show begins at 12:30pm this week on 1230AM KHAS.

The Hastings College volleyball team will host a pair of matches this weekend at Lynn Farrell Arena. The Broncos will play Dakota Wesleyan tonight beginning at 7:30pm, before facing Jamestown on Saturday at 3:00pm. The soccer teams will play host to Northwestern tomorrow. The women’s game is at 5:30pm with the men to follow at 8:00pm.

The Hastings College volleyball team has picked up a 5-foot-10 inch outside hitter from Wauneta-Palisade. Haylee Sandman has recorded 997 kills in her high school career and has also recorded 361 blocks.

The Tri City Storm will play another preseason game at Lincoln tonight. The puck will drop at 7:05pm. On Sunday, the Storm will host Omaha. The team has received approval from the Two Rivers Health Department to allow a limited number of fans to the game.

In high school volleyball last night, Adams Central beat Minden 25-14, 25-13, 25-11. The Patriots end the regular season 20-10. Columbus beat Grand Island and Franklin defeated Lawrence Nelson.

In the high school football playoffs last night, Central Valley beat Blue Hill 52-20, Kenesaw upended Palmer 52-16, Arcadia/Loup City ran past Amherst 70-23, Elm Creek defeated Hitchcock County 32-14, Falls City Sacred Heart blasted Fullerton 60-14, Loomis beat Leyton 52-16 and Pleasanton defeated Mullen 46-24.

The Class A state playoffs get underway tonight. Lincoln Northeast will play at Kearney, beginning at 6:30pm on ESPN 1460 KXPN and Lincoln Pius is at Grand Island.

The three city schools will wrap up the regular season tonight. Hastings High will play at Northwest beginning at 6:45pm on 1230AM KHAS. On ESPN 1550 KICS, it’s Adams Central is at Fillmore Central. Hastings St. Cecilia will close out the season at Superior.

NFL> In the NFL last night, Philadelphia got by the New York Giants 22-21. Carson Wentz led the Eagles on two fourth quarter touchdown drives to win it. He finished 25 of 43 for 359 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. Wentz also scored on a rushing touchdown.

Former San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Dana Stubblefield was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison yesterday for raping a woman with a developmental disability who prosecutors said he lured to his home with the promise of a babysitting job. Stubblefield was named the NFL’s defensive rookie of the year in 1993. He later won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors in 1997.

MLB> Game three of the World Series is set for tonight, as the Los Angeles Dodgers battle the Tampa Bay Rays. The series is tied at one game apiece. First pitch will be at 7:08pm.

