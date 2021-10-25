Local Sports 10-25-2021

Georgia remains number one in the latest AP College Football Poll. The Bulldogs are 7-0 on the season and did not play this weekend. Cincinnati hangs on to number two followed by Alabama, Oklahoma and Ohio State. Rounding out the top ten are Michigan, Oregon, Michigan State, Iowa and Ole Miss. Penn State is 20th.

The Nebraska football team is 3-5 on the season and did not play this weekend. The Huskers will host Purdue on Saturday. Kickoff will be at 2:30pm. Pre-game coverage will begin at 10:30am on The Breeze 94.5.

The 9th ranked Nebraska volleyball team beat 7th ranked Purdue in four games on Saturday at the Devaney Center. The scores were 23-25, 25-18, 25-15, 25-21. Nicklin Hames surpassed 4,000 career assists in the match, becoming the third Husker in the program’s history to achieve that mark. Madi Kubik had 15 kills and 10 digs. Lindsay Krause had 13 kills and three blocks. The Huskers have now won ten matches in a row. They are 16-3 on the season, 10-0 in the conference. They’ll host 3rd ranked Wisconsin on Wednesday. First serve will be at 8:00pm. We’ll have it on The Breeze 94.5 beginning with the pre-game show at 7:30pm.

The Nebraska women’s soccer team wrapped up the season with a 2-0 win over Minnesota yesterday. The Huskers finish the season 7-9-2, 3-5-2 in the Big Ten and did not qualify for the conference tournament.

The Hastings College football team did not play this weekend. The Broncos will play at Mount Marty on Saturday. Kickoff will be at 1:00pm. Pre-game show will be at noon on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM.

The Hastings College volleyball team dropped matches to Dordt and Northwestern over the weekend. The Broncos won the first set against the Defenders on Friday 40-38. That is the highest scoring set in Hastings College history and wasn’t far from the NAIA record set back in 2004 when Urbana defeated Wooster 46-44. Hastings is now 14-12, 5-9 in the conference and will play at Morningside on Saturday.

The Hastings College men’s soccer team upset Northwestern 1-0 on Saturday in Orange City, Iowa. The women lost 2-0. Hastings will face Dordt on Saturday at Lloyd Wilson Field.

The Hastings College men’s basketball team opened the season with a 96-62 win over Sterling College. They’ll host Presentation College on Friday.

The Tri-City Storm dropped a pair of games over the weekend, losing to Sioux City 6-4 on Friday and to Sioux Falls 3-2 on Saturday. The Storm will play at Omaha on Friday.

Pairings for the state high school football playoffs have been announced. In Class A on Friday night, Kearney will play at Elkhorn South and Grand Island is at Omaha Creighton Prep. In Class B, Northwest is at Waverly and Aurora will host Lexington. In Class C-1, Adams Central will play at top seeded Ashland/Greenwood and Kearney Catholic will host Boys Town. In Class C2, St. Cecilia will host Bishop Neumann and Sutton will be at Aquinas Catholic. In Class D2, Falls City Sacred Heart is at Kenesaw and Blue Hill will play at Humphrey St. Francis.

Subdistrict volleyball tournaments get underway tonight. At the B-6 tournament at Grand Island Northwest, the Vikings will play Hastings High at 5:30pm followed by Aurora and Adams Central at 7:00pm. At the C2-8 tournament at the Chapman Gym, Blue Hill will play Gibbon at 4:30pm, the winner will play St. Cecilia at 7:30pm. The 6:00pm game will feature Wood River against Centura.

NFL> In the late NFL game last night, Indianapolis beat San Francisco 30-18. Earlier in the day, Tennessee downed Kansas City 27-3. Tonight, New Orleans plays at Seattle.

MLB> This year’s World Series is set as Atlanta will play Houston for the championship. Game one is tomorrow night in Houston.

NASCAR> Kyle Larson won the NASCAR race yesterday at the Kansas Speedway. Chase Elliot was second followed by Kevin Harvick, Kurt Busch and Denny Hamlin.