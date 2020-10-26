Local Sports 10-26-2020

Adrian Martinez and Luke McCaffrey combined for 164 yards on the ground, but Nebraska was unable to keep pace with 5th ranked Ohio State as the Buckeyes posted a 52-17 win over the Huskers in the Big Ten Conference opener at Ohio Stadium on Saturday. Nebraska generated 377 yards of total offense, including 217 rushing yards and 160 passing yards against Ohio State. McCaffrey led the Husker rushing attack with 87 yards on nine carries. Martinez added an efficient passing day by completing 12 of 15 passes for 105 yards. Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields completed 20 of 21 passes for 276 yards and two touchdowns. Nebraska is now 0-1 on the season and will play host to Wisconsin on Saturday. Kickoff will be at 2:30pm.

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz tested positive for COVID 19 following the Badgers 45-7 win over Illinois on Friday. If the test is confirmed, Mertz would have to sit out a minimum of 21 days to meet the Big Ten’s medical protocols. Mertz would miss games against Nebraska, Purdue and Michigan. He completed 20 of 21 passes for five touchdowns against the Illini.

The Hastings College football team was plagued by four turnovers in Saturday’s 27-18 loss to Briar Cliff. The Broncos had only 329 yards of total offense, including 89 yards on the ground. Johnny Zamora completed 27 of 47 passes for 240 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. His last interception was retuned 43 yards for a touchdown with 4:54 to play in the game. Hastings is now 1-4 on the season and will play at Jamestown on Saturday. Kickoff will be at 1:00pm. In the other games, Midland beat Jamestown 55-27, Morningside rolled past Dakota Wesleyan 56-21, Dordt beat Concordia 41-14 and Northwestern knocked off Doane 35-14.

The Hastings College volleyball team lost to Jamestown on Saturday. The scores were 20-25, 13-25, 25-23, 18-25. Lucy Skoch and Marlee Taylor had 11 kills apiece. Hastings is now 4-6, 3-5 in the conference. They’ll play at Doane on Tuesday.

The Hastings College men’s soccer team beat Northwestern 5-0 on Saturday. The Hastings College women beat the Red Raiders 3-1. Hastings will play at Dordt on Saturday.

Hastings High and Adams Central will begin football post season play on Friday. The Tigers will host Omaha Roncalli while the Patriots entertain Wayne. St. Cecilia ended the season on Friday with a 20-15 loss to Superior. The Hawks end the season 1-5.

In some other playoff games on Friday, Scottsbluff will play at Aurora, Northwest is at Omaha Skutt. Chadron is at Kearney Catholic, Cozad is at St. Paul, North PLatte St. Pats will play at Sutton, Wilber Clatonia will host Grand Island Central Catholic, Arcadia/Loup City is at Stanton and Kenesaw will play at Allen.

Volleyball subdistricts will get underway tonight. At the C1-9 subdistrict at Kearney Catholic, Minden will play Gibbon at 5:00pm. The winner will play Kearney Catholic at 7:30pm. Hastings St. Cecilia will play Adams Central at 6:15pm. We’ll have coverage on Power 99 KKPR. Hastings High will play McCook tomorrow in the B-7 tournament in Lexington.

NFL> In the late NFL game last night, Arizona got by Seattle 37-34 in overtime. Isaiah Simmons intercepted a pass with 1:04 remaining in overtime to set up the winning 48 yard field goal for the Cardinals. Tonight, it’s Chicago at the Los Angeles Rams.

MLB> In the World Series last night, Los Angeles beat Tampa Bay 4-2. Clayton Kershaw threw 5 2/3 innings for the Dogers and gave up 2 runs and 5 hits. He walked two and struck out 6. The Dodgers now lead the series 3-2. The Dodgers are seeking their first championship since 1988. Game six is scheduled for Tuesday night.

NASCAR> The NASCAR race was postponed yesterday in Texas. Clint Bowyer was the leader when the race was stopped after just 52 laps. They’ll try to run the rest of the race today.