Local Sports 10-26-2021

Nebraska has moved up three spots to number six in the latest AVCA Coaches Poll. The Huskers have won ten matches in a row and are 16-3 on the season. Texas is ranked number one followed by Louisville, Wisconsin, Pittsburgh and Kentucky. Rounding out the top ten are Nebraska, BYU, Washington, Ohio State and Baylor. Minnesota is 11th, Purdue is 12th and Penn State is 13th. Creighton is number 24. Nebraska will host Wisconsin on Wednesday. First serve will be at 8:00pm. We’ll have it on The Breeze 94.5 beginning with the pre-game show at 7:30pm.

UNK Volleyball is tied for 15th in the Division II Poll. The Lopers are 18-5 on the season. Metro State is ranked number one.

Lexi Rodriguez has been named the Defensive Player of the Week and the Freshman of the Week in the Big Ten Conference. Rodriquez had 41 digs, three assists and eight aces in a pair of wins last week over Iowa and Purdue. Meanwhile, Niklin Hames has been named the Setter of the Week in the Big Ten. She surpassed 4,000 career assists in a match against Purdue on Saturday. She now ranks third in the program’s history in career assists.

The Nebraska athletic Department will expand the Red Carpet Experience beyond Memorial Stadium, making the popular fan initiative available for a select number of games at other ticketed events. The program provides an opportunity for underserved youth across the state to receive complimentary tickets and experience Husker game days. The Red Carpet Experience will now expand to other events, including volleyball and men’s and women’s basketball.

Hastings St. Cecilia will battle Centura tonight in the finals of the C2-8 Sub District Volleyball Tournament at the Chapman Gym. The Hawkettes beat Blue Hill last night while the Centurions ousted Wood River. First serve will be at 7:00pm.

Adams Central and Hastings High will play in the B-6 Sub District Tournament in Grand Island tonight. The Tigers will play Northwest at 5:30pm followed by Aurora and Adams Central at 7:00pm.

At the C1-10 Sub District Tournament at Cope Coliseum in Kearney, Kearney Catholic will face Gothenburg. The Stars beat Minden last night while the Swedes took care of Broken Bow. First serve will be at 7:00pm. We’ll have the action on Power 99 and platteriverpreps.com.

In other action, Grand Island will play Norfolk in the semifinals of the A-3 District Tournament. Kearney will play Fremont in the semi finals of the A-7 District Tournament.

Grand Island Central Catholic and St. Paul will meet in the finals of the C1-9 Sub District Tournament. C2-6, it will be Superior against Sutton. D1-9, Shelton will play Alma. D2-8, Franklin will battle Lawrence Nelson.

NFL> In the NFL last night, New Orleans got by Seattle 13-10. Jameis Winston completed 19 of 35 passes for 222 yards and one touchdown. Alvin Kamara caught ten passes for 128 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 51 yards.

The New York Jets have reacquired quarterback Joe Flacco from the Philadelphia Eagles. It’ll cost the Jets a 2022 6th round conditional pick, which can improve to a fifth round pick based on playing time for Flacco, who spent the 2020 season with the Jets. New York is looking for some back up experience for Mike White, who took over for Zach Wilson, who was injured last week. White has no starting experience and made his NFL debut last week, completing 20 of 32 passes for 202 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Green Bay could potentially be without star receiver Davante Adams for Thursday’s game with Arizona. Adams has been placed in the Covid protocol and will need two negative tests, 24 hours apart to play in Thursday’s game.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL> Texas Tech has fired football coach Matt Wells after two-plus seasons with the program and a 13-17 record. Former player Sonny Cumbie has been named the interim head coach.

MLB> Atlanta will play at Houston tonight in the first game of the World Series. First pitch will be at 7:08pm. We’ll have coverage on ESPN Tri-Cities beginning at 6:00pm.