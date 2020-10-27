Local Sports 10-27-2020

Wisconsin may be down to their fourth string quarterback when they face Nebraska on Saturday. Starting quarterback Jack Coan suffered a foot injury in preseason practice and underwent surgery on October 6th. He is out indefinitely. Second and third string quarterbacks Graham Mertz and Chase Wolf have both tested positive for COVID 19 and are awaiting a second test. If confirmed, both quarterbacks would miss a minimum of 21 days. Redshirt junior Danny Vanden Boom would be the next quarterback in line. Vanden Boom appeared in three games in 2018 and completed one pass for a three yard touchdown.

The Big Ten Conference has announced that Nebraska’s November 7th game at Northwestern will kickoff at 11:00am and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. This week’s home game against Wisconsin is set for 2:30pm with television coverage on FS1. We’ll also have radio coverage on The Breeze 94.5 beginning with the pre-game show at 9:30am.

The Hastings College volleyball team will play at Doane tonight. The Broncos are 4-6 on the season, 3-5 in the conference. First serve will be at 7:30pm.

The Hastings College volleyball team has picked up a defensive specialist and libero from Diller Odell. Ava Lovitt has recorded 210 digs and 76 assists so far this season. Last year, she recorded 176 assists.

Kearney Catholic and Adams Central will play in the finals of the C1-9 subdistrict volleyball tournament tonight in Kearney. The Stars beat Minden in the semifinals last night, 25-10, 25-13, 25-18. The Patriots beat Hastings St. Cecilia 25-15, 22-25, 25-22, 25-8. First serve will be at 7:00pm. We’ll have it on Power 99 and platteriverpreps.com.

Hastings High will play McCook tonight at 7:00pm in the B-7 subdistrict tournament in Lexington. In the first game at 5:00pm, Lexington will battle Holdrege.

In some other games, Fillmore Central beat Sandy Creek, Franklin swept Red Cloud, Giltner defeated Heartland Lutheran but lost to Nebraska Christian, Grand Island Central Catholic defeated Doniphan/Trumbull, Kenesaw downed Harvard, Shelton beat Silver Lake and Southern Valley defeated Wood River,

NFL> In the NFL last night, the Los Angeles Rams beat Chicago 24-10.

MLB> Game six of the World Series is set for tonight. The Los Angeles Dodgers are seeking their first championship since 1988. They lead the series with Tampa Bay 3-2. First pitch will be at 7:08pm. Pre-game show begins at 6:30pm on ESPN Tri-Cities.

NASCAR> NASCAR will try again today to run the race at Texas. The event was halted on Sunday after just 52 laps because of rain. NASCAR tried multiple times to dry the track on Monday, but persistent rain and mist hindered their efforts.

NBA> The NBA is pursuing a pre Christmas Day start and a reduced regular season schedule for the 2020-2021 season. The NBA is proposing a 72 game regular season schedule, a play in tournament and the likelihood of no All Star Game or All Star Weekend in Indianapolis. The league is also considering a two week break at the midway point of the season.