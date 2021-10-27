Local Sports 10-27-2021

The Nebraska men’s basketball team will open the season tonight with an exhibition game against Peru State at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers return three starters from a team that finished 7-20 last year. Lat Mayen, Trey McGowens and Derrick Walker will be joined by eight newcomers. Peru State was 9-15 last year. Tip-off will be at 6:00pm. We’ll have it on 1230AM and 104.1FM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at 5:00pm.

The 6th ranked Nebraska volleyball team will battle 3rd ranked Wisconsin tonight at the Devaney Center. The Huskers are 16-3 on the season, 10-0 in the conference. The Badgers are 17-1, 9-1 in the conference. Nebraska has won ten matches in a row. Wisconsin has won nine straight. First serve will be at 8:00pm. We’ll have it on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM beginning with the pre-game show at 7:30pm.

Former Nebraska wide receiver JD Spielman has retired from football. Spielman began his career at Nebraska before transferring to TCU ahead of the 2020 season. Since arriving at TCU, Spielman has dealt with a number of injuries and has caught just 13 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns in seven games for the Horned Frogs. His best year at Nebraska was in 2018, when he caught 66 passes for 818 yards and eight touchdowns.

Nebraska freshman Abbey Schwarz has been named the women’s soccer Big Ten Freshman of the Week following the conclusion of the regular season. Schwarz finished the season with one goal and one assists in a win over Minnesota on Sunday.

Hastings St. Cecilia won the C2-8 sub district volleyball title last night with a win over Centura. The Hawkettes won the match 21-25, 25-22, 27-25, 25-19. Addie Kirkegaard had 17 kills for the Hawkettes. St. Cecilia is now 22-11 and will play in the district final on Saturday.

Adams Central beat Aurora 26-24, 18-25, 25-23, 25-18 in the semifinals of the B-6 Sub District Tournament last night. Megyn Scott had 10 kills for the Patriots. Adams Central will play Northwest in the finals tonight beginning at 6:00pm. The Vikings beat Hastings High last night 25-13, 25-12, 25-16.

In other action, Kearney Catholic beat Gothenburg to win the C1-10 Sub District Tournament. Grand Island Central Catholic knocked off St. Paul to win C1-9. C2-6, it was Superior over Sutton, D1-9, Shelton beat Alma and, D2-6, Lawrence Nelson stopped Franklin, At the A-3 District Tournament, Lincoln Southwest beat Lincoln Southeast and Norfolk defeated Grand Island. At the A-7 District Tournament, Omaha Westside beat Omaha Central and Fremont knocked off Kearney.

MLB> In the World Series last night, Atlanta beat Houston 6-2. Game two is tonight in Houston. First pitch is at 7:09pm. We’ll have it on ESPN Tri Cities beginning at 6:00pm.

NO NO> Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said yesterday he’s not contemplating a move to the college coaching ranks. Tomlin has been mentioned for coaching vacancies at USC and LSU. Tomlin has a 154-87-1 record and has never had a losing season since taking over the job with the Steelers in 2007.

ON THE MOVE> Southern Miss has joined the Sun Belt Conference and will enter the league as a fulltime member no later than July 1, 2023. The addition gives the Sun Belt 11 football playing members. Little Rock and Texas-Arlington are also part of the league. The Sun Belt is also looking at adding Marshall, Old Dominion and James Madison.