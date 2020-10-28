Local Sports 10-28-2020

Nebraska’s home opener against Wisconsin this Saturday has been cancelled because of multiple positive COVID 19 tests within the Wisconsin football program. Wisconsin will pause all team related activities for at least seven days, then will reassess the situation. As of this morning, 12 people within the program had tested positive, including six players and six staff members, which includes head coach Paul Chryst. The game will be considered a no contest rather than a forfeit. Nebraska’s next game is set for November 7th at Northwestern. Kickoff for that game is set for 11:00am.

The Hastings College volleyball team beat Doane last night. The scores were 22-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-20. Lucy Skoch had a career high 19 kills for the Broncos. Hastings is now 5-6, 4-5 in the conference. The Broncos will play a rare doubleheader today at Mount Marty. First match is at 3:30pm with a second one to follow at 7:30pm in Yankton, South Dakota.

The Hastings College men’s soccer team will play at Morningside tonight. The Broncos are 7-0 on the season. Game time will be at 8:00pm.

Kearney Catholic beat Adams Central to win the C1-9 subdistrict tournament last night. The scores were 25-15, 26-24, 25-19. In the B-7 tournament in Lexington, Hastings High beat McCook 25-7, 25-10, 22-25, 25-21. The Tigers will play Lexington in the finals tonight. The Minutemaids swept Holdrege yesterday 25-21, 25-16, 26-24. First serve will be at 6:00pm.

In some other games, Kearney beat Columbus in the A-6 district tournament. The Bearcats will play Lincoln Southwest in the finals tonight. At the A-5 Tournament, Millard West beat Grand Island and Omaha Marion defeated Lincoln North Star.

In other action, Aurora beat Northwest, Franklin defeated Wilcox Hildreth, Kenesaw swept Shelton, Pleasanton defeated Amherst, St. Paul got by Grand Island Central Catholic and Thayer Central beat Superior.

MLB> The Los Angeles Dodgers won their first World Series Championship since 1988 with a 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays last night. The Dodgers win the series 4-2. Corey Seager of the Dodgers was named the MVP. Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner tested positive for COVID 19 and was pulled from the game in the eighth inning. He was 0-3 with two strikeouts before coming out of the game.

NASCAR> NASCAR will make a fourth attempt to complete its playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway today after persistent rain and cold temperatures have plagued the event. The race was stopped after just 52 laps on Sunday. NASCAR teams are scheduled to be in Martinsville, Virginia this weekend.