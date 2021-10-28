Local Sports 10-28-2021

The 6th ranked Nebraska volleyball team saw its 10-match winning streak come to an end last night with a loss to 3rd ranked Wisconsin at the Devaney Center. The Badgers won the match 26-24, 25-19, 25-23. Madi Kubik, Lindsay Krause and Lauren Stivrins all finished with nine kills. Kubik added six digs and two blocks. Krause had three blocks and Stivrins added two more. Nebraska is now 16-4 on the season, 10-1 in the conference. They’ll play at 11th ranked Minnesota on Saturday. First serve will be at 7:00pm. We’ll have it on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM beginning with the pre-game show at 6:30pm.

The Nebraska men’s basketball team shot a blistering 76 percent in the second half and pulled away to down Peru State 97-58 in an exhibition game last night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers led just 39-31 at halftime. Nebraska used runs of 16-2, 14-1 and 19-3 to take control of the game in the second half. The Huskers were 22 of 29 from the floor in the final 20 minutes, including 7 of 9 from three point range. Alonzo Verge led Nebraska with 20 points, eight assists and three steals. Derrick Walker and Keon Edwards had 12 points apiece. Nebraska will play a second exhibition game on Sunday against Colorado. Tip-off will be at 11:00am.

Nebraska-Kearney head cross country/track and field coach Brady Bonsall has been named the 2021 MIAA Women’s Cross Country Coach of the Year. The Lopers won the 2021 MIAA title this past Saturday at the Kearney Country Club. It was UNK’s first league title in 37 years.

Adams Central and Hastings St. Cecilia will play in District Volleyball Championships on Saturday. The Patriots will play at Sidney while the Hawkettes will play at Guardian Angels Central Catholic. In some other games, Aurora will play at Northwest, Ord is at Kearney Catholic, Omaha Roncalli is at Grand Island Central Catholic, Palmyra is at Sutton, Burwell at Superior, Shelton will battle BDS at Aurora and Lawrence Nelson will play Maywood Hayes Center in Arapahoe.

Northwest won the B-6 Sub District Volleyball Tournament last night by sweeping Adams Central 25-23, 25-9, 25-17. York won the B-5 Sub District Tournament by beating Seward 25-19, 25-18, 25-20. The state tournament begins next Wednesday in Lincoln.

MLB> Jose Altuve went 2 for 5 with a home run last night as Houston beat Atlanta 7-2 in game two of the World Series The fall classic is now tied at a game apiece. Game 3 is scheduled for tomorrow night in Atlanta. First pitch will be at 7:09pm.

NFL> There’s NFL football tonight as Green Bay plays at Arizona. The Cardinals are 7-0. The Packers are 6-1. Arizona received some bad news yesterday when it was determined that defensive end J.J. Watt will have to undergo what is likely to be season ending surgery on his shoulder. Watt was injured in Sunday’s game against the Texans. Tonight’s game gets underway at 7:20pm. We’ll have it on ESPN Tri-Cities beginning with the pre-game show at 7:00pm.