Local Sports 10-29-2020

Nebraska’s home opener against Wisconsin this Saturday has been cancelled because of multiple positive COVID 19 tests within the Wisconsin football program. Wisconsin will pause all team related activities for at least seven days, and then will reassess the situation. Twelve people within the program had tested positive, including six players and six staff members, which includes head coach Paul Chyrst. The game will be considered a no contest rather than a forfeit. Nebraska’s next game is set for November 7th at Northwestern. Kickoff for that game is set for 11:00am.

The Hastings College volleyball team pick up a couple of wins at Mount Marty yesterday. The Broncos swept both matches. Hastings is now 7-6 on the season, 6-5 in the conference and will play at Briar Cliff on Saturday.

The Hastings College men’s soccer team dropped a 2-1 decision to Morningside yesterday in Sioux City. It was the first loss of the season for the Broncos. Hastings is now 7-1 and will play at Dordt on Saturday.

Hastings High swept Lexington to win the B-7 subdistrict volleyball tournament last night. The scores were 25-18, 27-25, 25-23. The Tigers are now 15-16 on the season and will play at York in the district championship game on Saturday. First serve will be at 11:00am. In the other Class B district finals Blair is at Omaha Skutt, Omaha Duchesne is at Norris, Elkhorn North is at Waverly, Lexington is at Elkhorn, Beatrice is at Ashland Greenwood, Aurora will host Gering and Seward is at Northwest, Winners advance to next weeks state tournament.

Adams Central will play at Grand Island Central Catholic in the C1-4 District final on Saturday. The Patriots lost to Kearney Catholic in the subdistrict tournament this week, but qualified as the number 14 seed. In some other games, Gothenburg is at St. Paul and Malcolm is at Kearney Catholic. In Class C-2, Palmyra is at Superior. In Class D-1, Kenesaw is at Johnson Brock Anselmo Merna is at Pleasanton and North Platte St. Pats is at Amherst, In Class D-2, Franklin is at Falls City Sacred Heart and Nebraska Christian is at Bertrand.

Lincoln Southwest beat Kearney 25-15, 25-9, 25-22 to win the A-6 district tournament last night. The other district winners included Elkhorn South, Papillion LaVista South, Lincoln Pius, Papillion LaVista, Millard West and Bellevue West.

NASCAR> Kyle Busch won the rain delayed NASCAR race yesterday at the Texas Motor Speedway. It was the first victory of the season for Busch, who extends his streak to 16 seasons with at least one victory. Martin Truex Junior was second.

NBA> The Houston Rockets have hired Dallas Mavericks assistant Stephen Silas to become their next head coach. Silas has spent the last two years as an assistant coach for the Mavericks. He replaces Mike D’Antoni, who left after his contract expired at the end of the season.