Local Sports 10-29-2021

The Nebraska football team will battle Purdue tomorrow at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. The Huskers are 3-5 on the season. The Boilermakers are 4-3. Purdue averages 22 points and 392 yards per game on offense. They give up 22 points and 301 yards per game. The Boilermakers are led by receiver David Ball, who leads the Big Ten Conference with 44 receptions for 712 yards and four touchdowns. Kickoff will be at 2:30pm. Pre-game coverage begins at 10:30am on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM.

The Nebraska volleyball team will play at 11th ranked Minnesota on Saturday. First serve will be at 7:00pm. We’ll have it on 1230AM and 104.1FM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at 6:30pm.

The Nebraska men’s basketball team will play their second exhibition game on Sunday against Colorado. Tip-off will be at 11:00am on Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Three Nebraska soccer players have been honored by the Big Ten Conference. Reagan Raabe captured third team All Big Ten honors, newcomer Sarah Weber made the Big Ten All-Freshman team and Olivia Brown earned Nebraska’s Sportsmanship Award for women’s soccer. The Huskers finished the 2021 season 7-9-2, 3-5-2 in the conference and fell short of qualifying for the conference tournament.

The Hastings College football team will play at Mount Marty tomorrow. This will be the first ever meeting between the two schools in football. The Broncos are 1-6 on the season. The Lancers are 0-8. Mount Marty gives up 41 points and 453 yards per game. On offense, they average only 93 yards per game rushing. Kickoff will be at 1:00pm. We’ll have it on 1230AM and 104.1FM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at noon.

The Hastings College men’s and women’s basketball teams will host the C3 Tip-off Classic this weekend at Lynn Farrell Arena. The Broncos will play Presentation College tonight. The women’s game is at 5:00pm with the men to follow at 7:00pm.

The Hastings College volleyball team will play at Morningside on Saturday. The soccer teams will host Dordt.

The UNK sports teams will also be busy this weekend. The football team will play at Northwest Missouri State on Saturday. The volleyball team will play at Missouri Western State tonight and at Northwest Missouri State on Saturday. The soccer team will host Fort Hays State tonight and Emporia State on Sunday.

Adams Central will play number one ranked Ashland Greenwood in the Class C-1 state football playoffs tonight. Its the second straight year the two teams have met during the post season. Last year, the Patriots beat the Bluejays 35-6 in the quarterfinals. Kickoff will be at 7:00pm. We’ll have it on 1230AM and 104.1FM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at 6:45pm.

St. Cecilia will play Bishop Neumann in the first round of the Class C-2 state playoffs tonight. The Hawks are playing their first playoff game since 2018. The Cavaliers are playing in the state playoffs for the seventh straight year. St. Cecilia beat Bishop Neumann to win the Class C-1 state title in 2000. Kickoff will be at 7:00pm. We’ll have it on ESPN 1550am and 92.7FM KICS beginning with the pre-game show at 6:45pm.

In some other games tonight, Falls City Sacred Heart will play at Kenesaw on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM beginning at 6:30pm. On Power 99 tonight, it’s Kearney at Elkhorn South beginning at 7:30pm. On ESPN 1460am and 92.1FM KXPN, it’s Boys Town at Kearney Catholic beginning at 5:30pm. Elsewhere, Grand Island is at Omaha Creighton Prep, Northwest is at Waverly, Aurora will host Lexington, Sutton is at Aquinas Catholic and Blue Hill is at Humphrey St. Francis. In six man football, Silver Lake will play at Parkview Christian, McCool Junction is at Franklin and Pawnee City is at Red Cloud.

St. Cecilia and Adams Central will play in District volleyball championships on Saturday. St. Cecilia will play at Guardian Angels Central Catholic while the Patriots travel to Sidney. In some other games, Aurora is at Northwest, Ord is at Kearney Catholic, Omaha Roncalli will be at Grand Island Central Catholic, Palmyra is at Sutton, Burwell is at Superior and Lawrence Nelson will play Maywood-Hayes Center in Arapahoe.

MLB> It’s game three of the 2021 World Series tonight as Houston plays at Atlanta. The series is tied at a game apiece. First pitch will be at 7:09.

NFL> In the NFL last night, Green Bay beat Arizona 24-21. Rasul Douglas intercepted a pass in the end zone in the final seconds to preserve the win for the Packers. Green Bay rushed for 151 yards in the game. It’s the first loss of the season for the Cardinals.