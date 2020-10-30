Local Sports 10-30-2020

The Nebraska men’s basketball team will play Georgia Tech in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge for the second straight year. The Huskers lost to the Yellow Jackets 73-56 in last year’s event. Georgia Tech finished 17-14 last season, 11-9 in the ACC. The college basketball season will begin on November 25th. The ACC/Big Ten Challenge is expected to be played in early December.

The Hastings College men’s basketball team will open the season this weekend. The Broncos will face Friends University tonight at 7:00pm before playing Tabor College tomorrow afternoon at 4:00pm. Both games will be at Lynn Farrell Arena. Hastings finished 16-16 last year, 8-12 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.

The Hastings College football team will play at Jamestown on Saturday. The Broncos are 1-4 on the season. The Jimmies are 0-4. Jamestown is last in the league in scoring defense, total defense and passing defense. They give up 49 points and 577 yards per game, including 349 through the air. Kickoff will be at 1:00pm. We’ll have it on KHAS Radio and hastingslink.com beginning with the pre-game show at 12:30pm.

The Hastings College volleyball team will play at Briar Cliff on Saturday. The soccer teams are at Dordt.

The Nebraska-Kearney football team will open a short four game season tomorrow at Pittsburgh State. The Lopers haven’t beaten the Gorillas since 1983. Kickoff will be at 12:05pm.

The Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team will hold their second of three planned Blue/Gold Scrimmages tomorrow at the Health and Sports Center. First serve will be at 11:00am.

The Tri City Storm defeated the Omaha Lancers 5-2 last night. The Storm have won all five of their preseason games in the inaugural Corn Cup. They return home to play the Lincoln Stars tomorrow night.

The state high school football playoffs continue tonight. Hastings High will play host to Omaha Roncalli (KHAS Radio 1230AM) and Wayne will play at Adams Central (ESPN Tri-Cities 1550). In some other games Kearney is at Gretna (ESPN Tri-Cities 1460), Grand Island is at Omaha Westside, Aurora will host to Scottsbluff, Northwest is at Omaha Skutt, Chadron is at Kearney Catholic (ESPN Tri-Cities 1460), Sutton will host North Platte St. Pats (The Breeze 94.5 ), Grand Island Central Catholic is at Wilber Clatonia and Kenesaw will play at Allen. All radio broadcasts can also be heard at platteriverpreps.com.

COLLEGE FB> Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has tested positive for COVID 19 and will miss Saturday’s game against Boston College. Lawrence is a front runner for the Heisman Trophy and has not missed a game in three seasons at Clemson. Lawrence’s positive test came on Wednesday. Under the rules established by the ACC, any player who tests positive for COVID 19 must isolate for at least 10 days after the test before returning to practice, assuming they no longer are showing symptoms. That would also put Lawrence at risk of missing the top ranked Tigers November 7th showdown at number four Notre Dame.

NFL> In the NFL last night, Atlanta beat Carolina 25-17. The Falcons are now 2-6. The Panthers are 3-5.