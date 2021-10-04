Local Sports 10-4-2021

Alabama is still ranked number one in the latest AP College Football Poll. The Crimson Tide are 5-0 on the season after Saturday’s 42-21 win over Ole Miss. Georgia is second followed by Iowa, Penn State and Cincinnati. Rounding out the top ten are Oklahoma, Ohio State, Oregon, Michigan and BYU. Michigan State is number 11.

The Nebraska football team is now 3-3 on the season after Saturday’s 56-7 win over Northwestern. The Huskers rolled up 657 yards of total offense in the game, including 427 on the ground and seven rushing touchdowns. The defense held Northwestern to just 37 yards on the ground. Jaquez Yant rushed for 127 yards for the Huskers. Adrian Martinez completed 11 of 17 passes for 202 yards and a touchdown. JoJo Domann recorded nine tackles, two sacks and forced two fumbles. Nebraska will host Michigan this Saturday. Kickoff will be at 6:3opm.

The Nebraska volleyball team collected its third straight sweep in conference play with a 25-16, 25-19, 25-20 win over Michigan State on Saturday at the Devaney Center. Madi Kubik had 10 kills and two blocks for the Huskers. Nebraska is now 10-3 on the season, 4-0 in the conference. They’ll play at Penn State on Friday.

The Nebraska women’s soccer team dropped a 2-1 decision to Northwestern yesterday. The Huskers are now 4-7-2, 0-3-2 in the conference. Nebraska will host Michigan on Sunday.

Jason Bachle hit a career long 47 yard field goal with 1:58 remaining to give Hastings College a 24-23 win over Briar Cliff on Saturday in Sioux City. DaeRon Jones sealed the Broncos first victory of the season with an interception with 1:39 remaining. John Zamora completed 25 of 32 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns. Tyree Nesmith rushed for 118 yards and a touchdown. Tydus Clay had eight tackles, one sack and 2.5 tackles for loss. Hastings is now 1-4 on the season and will battle 3rd ranked Morningside on Saturday. Kickoff will be at 1:00pm.

The Hastings College volleyball team lost to Mount Marty on Friday, 17-25, 25-19, 19-25, 25-18, 12-15. Grace Branson led the Broncos with 10 kills. Hastings is now 12-8, 3-5 in the conference. They’ll play host to 3rd ranked Midland on Wednesday. First serve will be at 7:30pm.

The Hastings College soccer teams lost to Briar Cliff on Saturday. The men dropped a 2-1 overtime decision to the Chargers. The women lost 3-0. Hastings will face Midland on Wednesday at Lloyd Wilson Field.

Fort Hays State scored touchdowns on all six second half possessions to beat Nebraska-Kearney 42-35 on Saturday in Hays. The Lopers are now 4-1 and will host Missouri Western State on Saturday.

The volleyball team swept Missouri Western State on Saturday 25-14, 26-24, 25-8. UNK is now 12-3, 3-3 in the conference. They’ll play at Fort Hays State on Tuesday.

The women’s soccer team lost to Central Oklahoma 3-0 on Sunday. The Lopers are now 2-8, 1-2 in the conference. They’ll play Northwest Missouri State and Missouri Western State this weekend.

Post season begin today for high school softball teams. At the B-8 Sub District Tournament at the Smith Complex today, Hastings High will play Grand Island Central Catholic at 2:00pm followed by Northwest against Adams Central at 4:00pm. The two winners will play at 6:00pm. At the C-8 Sub District Tournament at the Smith Complex, St. Cecilia will play Centura/Central Valley at noon followed by St. Paul against Boone Central at 2:00pm. The winners will play at 4:00pm.

The Tri City Storm beat the Lincoln Stars 4-1 on Friday. The Storm will face Waterloo on Friday at the Viaero Center. Face off will be at 7:05pm.

ROYALS> The Kansas City Royals lost to Minnesota 7-3 yesterday. The Royals wrap up the season with a 74-88 record. New York will play at Boston in the American League Wild Card game tomorrow. The National League Wild Card game will be held on Wednesday at St. Louis will play at the Los Angeles Dodgers.

NFL> In the late NFL game last night, Tampa Bay beat New England 19-17. Earlier in the day, Kansas City rolled past Philadelphia 42-30 and Baltimore beat Denver 23-7. Tonight, its Las Vegas at the Los Angeles Chargers.