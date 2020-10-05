Local Sports 10-5-2020

Clemson is ranked number one in the new AP College Football Poll. The Tigers are 3-0 on the season after Saturday’s 41-23 win over Virginia. Alabama is second in this week’s poll followed by Georgia, Florida and Notre Dame. Rounding out the top ten are Ohio State, Miami, North Carolina, Penn State and Oklahoma State. Wisconsin is 16th, Michigan is 20th and Minnesota is number 25. Oklahoma falls out of the poll for the first time since September of 2016 after losing to Iowa State on Saturday.

Athletic events are back on at Hastings College after the school returned to the Orange level on its phased guideline matrix yesterday. That also means the school will return to in person classes beginning today. The college entered the Pink level last week when a high number of students were being tested for COVID 19 and were in isolation or quarantine. The Hastings College soccer teams will host Doane on Wednesday. The volleyball team will host Morningside on Saturday. The football team will play at Midland on Saturday.

The first two rounds of the GPAC Women’s Golf Championships will be played today and tomorrow at the Dakota Dunes Country Club in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota. Morningside is the three time defending GPAC champions. The final 36 holes will be played in the spring at the Bent Tree Golf Course in Council Bluffs.

Girls high school golf districts will be held this week. Kearney will host the A-2 meet today at Awarii Dunes. Adams Central and Hastings High will join Aurora, Columbus Lakeview, Northwest, Schuyler, Seward and York at the B-3 meet at Jackrabbit Run Golf Course in Grand Island tomorrow. Most of the other area teams will play at the C-4 meet tomorrow at the Indianhead Golf Course in Grand Island.

High school softball subdistricts will also get underway today. Hastings High, Adams Central and St. Cecilia will all be playing at the Smith Complex. The Patriots will play Holdrege at 10:00am this morning. St. Cecilia will battle Centura/Central Valley at noon. Hastings High will open play against Aurora at 4:00pm.

The Hastings High volleyball team went 1-2 at the Columbus Chamber Tournament on Saturday. The Tigers beat Beatrice but lost to Kearney Catholic and Centennial. Hastings is now 12-13 on the season.

NFL> In the late NFL game last night, Philadelphia beat San Francisco 25-20. Tonight, New England will play Kansas City at 6:05pm. Atlanta will take on Green Bay at 7:50pm. The Chiefs game was postponed from Sunday because of positive COVID 19 tests on both teams.

NBA> In the NBA Finals last night, Miami beat the Los Angeles Lakers 115-104. The Lakers still lead the best of seven series 2-1. Game four is coming up on Tuesday.

MLB> Two second round series will get underway today in the Major League Baseball Playoffs. Houston will play at Oakland while the Yankees play at Tampa Bay.

NASCAR> Denny Hamlin won the NASCAR race yesterday at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. Erik Jones was second followed by Ty Dillon, William Byron and Chase Elliot.