Local Sports 10-5-2021

Nebraska is up two spots to number ten in the latest AVCA Poll. The Huskers are 10-3 on the season. Texas is ranked number one followed by Pittsburgh, Louisville, Wisconsin and Kentucky. Rounding out the top ten are Purdue, Ohio State, Minnesota, BYU and Nebraska. Penn State is 13th. Creighton is number 19. Nebraska will play at Penn State on Friday and at Rutgers on Sunday.

Nebraska-Kearney has dropped four spots to number 14 in the AVCA Division II Poll. The Lopers are 12-3. MIAA conference foe Washburn remains number one.

The Big Ten Conference has announced that Nebraska’s October 16th football game at Minnesota will kickoff at 11:00am and will be televised by ESPN2. This Saturday’s game with Michigan will kickoff at 6:30pm. Pre-game coverage begins at 2:30pm on “The Breeze, KLIQ 94.5FM.

JoJo Domann and Adrian Martinez of Nebraska have been honored for their efforts in Saturday’s 56-7 win over Northwestern. Domann was named the Co-Defensive Player of the Week in the Big Ten Conference. Martinez was one of eight Manning Award “Stars of the Week.” Meanwhile Jason Bachle of Hastings College has been named the Special Teams Player of the Week in the Great Plains Athletic Conference after kicking the game winning field goal in Saturday’s game against Briar Cliff.

Four time defending champion Morningside has the lead after the first round of the GPAC Women’s Golf Championship being played at the Bluffs in Vermillion, South Dakota. The Mustangs have a score of 304. Briar Cliff is second with a 339. Hastings is ninth with a 373. Sofia Castelan of Morningside has the individual lead with a 74. Anna Cafferty of Hastings is seventh with an 81. The second round will be played today. The final 36 holes will be played in the spring.

Hastings High won the B-8 subdistrict softball tournament yesterday at the Smith Complex. The Tigers beat Grand Island Central Catholic 13-1 in the opening round before knocking off Northwest in the championship game 12-1. The Vikings beat Adams Central in the opening round 6-1.

Hastings St. Cecilia beat Centura/Central Valley and Boone Central to claim the C-8 subdistrict tournament. The Hawkettes won the opener 12-0 before taking the championship game 11-3. Both teams will play in the district final this weekend. The State Tournament will be held October 13th thru the 15th at the Smith Complex.

Kearney Catholic won the C-9 subdistrict tournament at Patriot Park in Kearney. The Stars beat Ord 9-1 and Southern Valley/Alma 13-0.

NFL> In the NFL last night, the Los Angeles Chargers beat Las Vegas 28-14. Justin Herbert threw for 222 yards and 3 touchdowns for the Chargers. Austin Ekeler rushed for 117 yards and one touchdown.

MLB> The Major League baseball playoff get underway tonight. In the American League Wild Card game, the New York Yankees will play at Boston. Pre-game show will be at 6:30pm with the first pitch at 7:00pm on ESPN Tri Cities. Tomorrow night, its the National League Wild Card game between St. Louis and Los Angeles.

NASCAR> Bubba Wallace won the rain shortened NASCAR race yesterday at the Talladega Superspeedway. The race was stopped with 71 laps remaining because of rain. The race was postponed on Sunday because of rain. Wallace becomes the first Black driver to win at the top level of the elite stock car series since Wendell Scott in 1963. Brad Keselowski was second followed by Joey Logano, Kurt Busch and Christopher Bell.