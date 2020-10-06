Local Sports 10-6-2020

The Nebraska men’s basketball team received some good news yesterday. Six-foot-4, 191 pound guard Trey McGowens has received a waiver from the NCAA and will be eligible immediately for the 2020-2021 season. McGowens transferred from Pittsburgh and signed with the Huskers in April. He’ll have two years of eligibility remaining. McGowens started 32 of 33 games last year at Pitt and averaged 11.5 points, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals per game. McGowens is one of four Husker newcomers with previous Division I experience, joining Kobe Webster, Teddy Allen and Lat Mayen. They join Dalano Banton, Shamiel Stevenson and Derrick Walker Jr., all of whom sat out last season on the Huskers’ 2020-2021 roster.

Hastings College is tied for eighth after the first day of the GPAC Women’s Golf Championships at Dakota Dunes Country Club in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota. The Broncos shot an opening round of 391. Three time defending champion Morningside is the leader with a 316. Dakota Wesleyan is second with a 361. Sam Knight of Morningside has the individual lead with a 76. McKenzie Loseke of Hastings is tied for 26th with a 95.

The Tri City Storm has announced its complete exhibition schedule for the 2020-2021 season. The Storm will host an intersquad scrimmage this Saturday beginning at 11:05am at the Viaero Center. The Storm will then battle Omaha and Lincoln in a six game exhibition schedule as part of the inaugural “Corn Cup” preseason event beginning October 16th. The Storm will open the season on November 6th at Des Moines.

Hastings High won two games yesterday at the B-8 subdistrict softball tournament at the Smith Complex. The Tigers beat Aurora 14-2 and Northwest 7-0. Hastings will play the winner of the Northwest/Central Catholic elimination game in the finals at 4:00pm this afternoon.

Adams Central went 2-0 in the B-9 subdistrict tournament. The Patriots beat Holdrege 15-1 and Lexington 9-1. Adams Central will play the winner of the Holdrege/Lexington game in the finals at noon.

Hastings St. Cecilia outscored their opponents 18-0 yesterday and won the C-8 subdistrict tournament. The Hawkettes beat Centura/Central Valley 8-0 and Boone Central 10-0. St. Cecilia will play in the district finals on Thursday.

Hastings High and Adams Central will play in the girls B-3 district golf tournament today at Jackrabbit Run Golf Course in Grand Island. Most of the other area teams will play in the C-4 meet at the Indianhead Golf Course in Grand Island.

Millard North won the A-2 District Golf Tournament yesterday at Awarii Dunes. North finshed with a team score of 339. Kearney was second with a 360. Ralston/Mercy was third with a 369. Katelyn Ruge of Millard North was the medalist with a 70. Eve Edwards of Kearney tied for third with an 86.

In high school volleyball last night, St. Cecilia beat Southern Valley 25-10, 25-11, 25-16. The Hawkettes are now 18-5.

NFL> In the NFL last night, Kansas City beat New England 26-10 and Green Bay downed Atlanta 30-16.

The Houston Texans have fired head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien and named associate head coach Romeo Crennel the team’s interim head coach. O’Brien was hired in 2014 after he spent two years at Penn State. In seven seasons, he went 52-48 and won four division titles. The Texans have started this season with four straight losses.

MLB> In the Major League Baseball playoffs yesterday, Houston beat Oakland 10-5 and the Yankees defeated Tampa Bay 9-3. Game two of those series will be played today. In the other games, Miami will open a series at Atlanta and San Diego is at the Los Angeles Dodgers.

NBA> Game four of the NBA finals is set for tonight as the Los Angeles Lakers play the Miami Heat. The Lakers lead the best of seven series 2-1.