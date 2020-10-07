Local Sports 10-7-2020

Hastings High and Adams Central captured subdistrict softball championships yesterday at the Smith Complex. The Tigers beat Grand Island Northwest 10-4 to win the B-8 title. Peytin Hudson and Faith Molina each had two hits and three rbi’s for the Tigers. Molina was also the winning pitcher. The Vikings got to the championship game after beating Grand Island Central Catholic 16-15 in the elimination game. Hastings is now 30-3.

Lexington forced a second championship game before Adams Central delivered the final knock out blow in a 20-9 victory to win the B-9 title. The Minutemaids won the first game 13-5. Adams Central is now 25-14. Both teams will play in the District final on Friday. The other Class B subdistrict winners yesterday were Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli, Blair, Omaha Skutt, Elkhorn, Norris, Crete, Seward and Scottsbluff.

Hastings St. Cecilia will play Freeman in the C-6 District Final on Friday at the Smith Complex. The Hawkettes won the subdistrict title on Tuesday with wins over Centura/Central Valley and Boone Central. In the other District championship games, Guardian Angels Central Catholic will play O’Neill in West Point, Fairbury will host Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend, Bishop Neumann will play Highway 91 in Wahoo, Auburn will host Ponca, Kearney Catholic will battle Southern Valley/Alma at Patriot Park in Kearney, Malcolm will face Arlington in Malcolm and Central City will play Tekamah Herman in Central City.

Class A District Tournament get underway today. Kearney will play Papillion LaVista South at Omaha Marion and Grand Island will face Lincoln Southeast in Lincoln. The State Softball Tournament will be held next week in Hastings.

Hastings High finished fourth yesterday at the Girls B-3 District Golf Tournament at Jackrabbit Run Golf Course in Grand Island. The Tigers finished with a score of 397. York won the event with a 380, one stroke better than Grand Island Northwest. Seward finished third with a 389. Riley Stuhr of York was the medalist with an 86. Sidney O’Dey of Adams Central finished second with a 90. O’Dey qualifies for state as an individual. Natalie Brandt of Hastings High will also play in the state tournament. She finished 5th yesterday with a score of 93.

Broken Bow won the C-4 District Golf Tournament at the Indianhead Golf Course in Grand Island. The Indians won the championship by 47 strokes over second place Minden. Grand Island Central Catholic finished third. Kearney Catholic was sixth and Doniphan/Trumbull was ninth.

In high school volleyball last night, Adams Central won two games at the York Triangular. The Patriots beat Lexington 25-20, 25-19 and York 28-26, 25-18. Adams Central is now 14-7. Hastings High split two games at the Northwest Triangular. The Tigers beat Beatrice 25-19, 25-22, but lost to Northwest 25-10, 25-23. Hastings is now 13-14. Hastings St. Cecilia beat Centura 25-21, 25-15, 25-14. The Hawkettes are now 19-5.

Aurora won a five set match with Seward, Kearney Catholic swept North Platte, Kearney went five games to defeat Norfolk, Kenesaw beat Larence Nelson and Red Cloud, Lincoln North Star defeated Grand Island and Wood River beat Ravenna and Shelton.

NBA> The Los Angeles Lakers have taken a 3-1 lead in the NBA finals after last nights 102-96 win over the Miami Heat. Game Five is coming up on Friday.

MLB> In the Major League Baseball playoffs, Atlanta beat Miami 9-5. The Braves lead the series 1-0. Houston got past Oakland 5-2. The Astros lead the series 2-0. Tampa Bay downed the New York Yankees 7-5. That series is now tied at one. The Los Angeles Dodgers beat San Diego 5-1. The Dodgers lead that series 1-0.