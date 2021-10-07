Local Sports 10-7-2021

Nebraska men’s basketball players Trey McGowens and Alonzo Verge will join head coach Fred Hoiberg at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis today. The women’s team will be represented by Husker players Sam Haiby, Isabelle Bourne and head coach Amy Williams. The two day event will take place at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the site of the 2022 Big Ten Conference Tournament next March.

The Nebraska men’s basketball team has been picked to finish 11th this year in the Big Ten preseason media poll. The Huskers were picked 13th a year ago and finished last. Michigan and Purdue finished with 373 points in the preseason poll, but the Wolverines 13 first place votes edged the Boilermakers 12 to claim the preseason number one spot. Illinois was third. Ohio State was fourth and Maryland was fifth. Rounding out the poll were Michigan State, Indiana, Rutgers, Iowa, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Northwestern and Penn State tied for 12th. Minnesota was 14th.

The Hastings College volleyball team stunned 3rd ranked Midland last night at Lynn Farrell Arena, 25-21, 23-25, 25-18, 18-25, 15-9. Grace Branson had 15 kills for the Broncos. Sydney Mullin and Miriam Miller each had 12. Hastings is now 13-8, 4-5 in the conference. They’ll play host to Briar Cliff on Saturday. First serve will be at 3:00pm.

The Hastings College men’s soccer team held on for a 2-1 victory over Midland last night at Lloyd Wilson Field. Hastings is now 5-3-1, 4-2 in the conference. They’ll play at Mount Marty on Sunday beginning at 3:00pm.

The Hastings College women’s soccer team lost to Midland 1-0 in double overtime last night. Dana Gomez had the game winner for Midland. Hastings is now 6-4-1, 2-3-1 in the conference. They’ll play at Mount Marty on Sunday beginning at 1:00pm.

In high school volleyball tonight, St. Cecilia begins play in the Centennial Conference Tournament. Hastings High will play at Aurora. District softball finals are scheduled for tomorrow. Hastings High will play Crete while St. Cecilia will battle Fairbury. Both games begin at noon at the Smith Complex. Winners advance to the state tournament next week in Hastings.

MLB> Chris Taylor hammered a two out, two run, walk off homer last night to give the Los Angeles Dodgers a 3-1 win over St. Louis in the National League Wild card game. The Dodgers will play San Francisco in the National League Division Series that gets underway on Friday.

The American League Division Series will get underway today as Chicago plays at Houston and Tampa Bay plays host to Boston.

NFL> There’s NFL football tonight as the Los Angeles Rams play at Seattle. Kickoff is at 7:20pm. Pre-game coverage begins at 7:00pm on ESPN Tri-Cities 1460/1550AM and 92.1/92.7FM.

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy has announced that rookie Justin Fields is the teams starting quarterback moving forward, regardless of the health status of veteran Andy Dalton. Dalton started the first two games for the Bears, but suffered a knee injury. Fields has completed 25 of 52 passes for 347 yards with two interceptions since then. Fields has also rushed for 55 yards and a touchdown. Chicago will play at Las Vegas on Sunday.