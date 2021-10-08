Local Sports 10-8-2021

The Nebraska football team will battle 9th ranked Michigan tomorrow at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. The Huskers are 3-3 on the season. The Wolverines are 5-0. The two teams have not played since the 2018 season when Michigan beat Nebraska 56-10. Coach Jim Harbaugh’s team is among the nation’s best running teams, averaging 255 yards per game. That leads the Big Ten and is seventh nationally. Defensively, the Wolverines allow just 12.8 points per game and have held each of their five opponents to 17 points or less. Kickoff will be at 6:30pm. Pre-game coverage begins at 2:30pm on The Breeze 94.5.

The Nebraska volleyball team will play at Penn State tonight and at Rutgers on Sunday. The women’s soccer team will host Michigan on Sunday.

A 6-foot-five wing player from California has committed to the Nebraska men’s basketball team. Denim Dawson played at Orange Lutheran last year and averaged 16 points and five rebounds per game and shot almost 40% from beyond the arc. Dawson chose Nebraska over other offers from Georgia Tech, Iona and DePaul.

The Hastings College football team will host 3rd ranked Morningside tomorrow at Lloyd Wilson Field. The Broncos are 1-5 on the season. The Mustangs are 4-0. The Mustangs have outscored their opponents 234-42 this year. They average 58 points and 640 yards per game. Defensively, the Mustangs allow only 92 yards on the ground. Kickoff will be at 1:00pm. Pre-game coverage begins at noon on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM .

The Hastings College volleyball team will play Briar Cliff tomorrow at Lynn Farrell Arena. First serve will be at 3:00pm. The soccer teams will play at Mount Marty on Sunday.

The UNK sports teams will also be busy this weekend. The football team will host Missouri Western State for their homecoming game tomorrow at 2:00pm. The volleyball team will play at Central Missouri tonight. The women’s soccer team will play Northwest Missouri State this afternoon and Missouri Western State on Sunday.

High school softball district finals are scheduled for today in Classes B and C. Hastings High will play Crete and St. Cecilia will battle Fairbury. Both games begin at noon at the Smith Complex. In some other games, Highway 91 is at Kearney Catholic, Aurora is at Bennington and Wayne is at Northwest. Winners advance to the state tournament next week in Hastings.

In high school volleyball last night, Hastings High got by Aurora, 26-24, 13-25, 25-20, 25-27, 15-11. The Tigers are now 12-16. Hastings St. Cecilia dropped two games at the Centennial Conference Tournament losing to Kearney Catholic and Columbus Scotus. The Hawkettes are now 18-9. Kearney Catholic dropped their second match to Lincoln Lutheran. Grand Island Central Catholic won both of their games over Archbishop Bergen and Lincoln Christian.

In other action, Grand Island took care of Bellevue East, Omaha Duchense defeated Northwest, Sandy Creek beat Fillmore Central, St. Paul knocked off Doniphan/Trumbull and Superior swept Heartland.

NFL> In the NFL game last night, the Los Angeles Rams beat Seattle 26-17. Matthew Stafford completed 25 of 37 passes for 365 yards and a touchdown. Robert Woods caught 12 passes for 150 yards. The Seahawks lost starting quarterback Russell Wilson in the third quarter. He left the game with a badly sprained middle finger on his throwing hand. Head coach Pete Carroll said after the game he didn’t know if Wilson will need surgery.

MLB> In the Major League Baseball playoffs yesterday, in the American League Division Series, Houston beat the Chicago White Sox 6-1 and Tampa Bay shut out Boston 5-0. There’s a full slate of games today, Chicago will play Houston at 1:07p, Atlanta will battle Milwaukee at 3:07p, Boston will face Tampa Bay at 6:02p and the Los Angeles Dodgers will square off with the San Francisco Giants at 8:37pm.