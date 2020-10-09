Local Sports 10-9-2020

The Nebraska School Activities Association has approved changes to the state volleyball tournament. The tournament will be expanded from three days to four days with all games played at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Classes A, B and C-1 will play their first round matches on Wednesday November 4th. Classes C2, D-1 and D-2 will follow on November 5th. All semifinals will take place on November 6th with the finals on November 7th. In recent years, the tournament was conducted over three days with two classes at PBA and the rest spread out across Lincoln’s public high school gyms. The finals were held at the Devaney Center.

Kearney lost to Papillion LaVista South 7-2 yesterday in the elimination game of the A-3 District Softball Tournament in Omaha. The Bearcats end the season 17-22.

District softball championships will be decided in the best of three series today. In Class B, Hastings High will battle Adams Central at the Smith Complex beginning at noon, Northwest will play Bennington at the Vet’s Sports Complex beginning at noon and Grand Island Central Catholic will face Wayne at the Vet’s Sports Complex beginning at 1:00pm. In Class C, Kearney Catholic will play Southern Valley/Alma at Patriot Park in Kearney beginning at 3:00pm and Hastings St. Cecilia will face Freeman at the Smith Complex beginning at noon. Winners advance to the state tournament next week in Hastings.

Hastings St. Cecilia, Kearney Catholic and Grand Island Central Catholic were double winners last night in the Centennial Conference volleyball tournament. The Hawkettes beat Aquinas Catholic and Lincoln Christian. The Stars knocked off Archbishop Bergen and Bishop Neumann and the Crusaders beat Aquinas Catholic and Lincoln Lutheran. The tournament will conclude on Saturday. We’ll have coverage on ESPN Tri Cities beginning at 10:00am

Aurora beat Hastings High last night 25-17, 23-25, 25-22, 25-19. The Tigers are now 13-15 and will wrap up the regular season next Thursday in Norris.

In some other games, Bellevue East swept Grand Island, Centura defeated Holdrege, Elm Creek beat Gibbon, Fillmore Central got by Sandy Creek, Northwest defeated Omaha Duchesne and St. Paul swept Doniphan/Trumbull, Sutton beat David City and Fairbury and Broken Bow upended Minden and Ogallala.

Saturday’s football game between Concordia and Dakota Wesleyan in Mitchell has been postponed until November 21st. Doane was originally scheduled to play at Jamestown this weekend, but that game was postponed to November 21st earlier this year. Games this week in the GPAC will include Hastings at Midland, Jamestown at Dordt and Briar Cliff at Morningside.

MLB> The Los Angeles Dodgers completed a division series sweep of the San Diego Padres with a 12-3 win last night, setting up a NLCS showdown against the only other unbeaten team this postseason, the Atlanta Braves. The two best teams in the National League will square off in a seven game series starting Monday. The ALCS, featuring Houston and the winner of the New York/Tampa Bay series will begin on Sunday. In the games yesterday, Atlanta beat Miami 7-0, Houston knocked off Oakland 11-6, New York got by Tampa Bay 5-1 and Los Angeles beat San Diego 12-3.

NBA> The fifth game of the NBA finals will be held tonight as the Los Angeles Lakers battle the Miami Heat. The Lakers lead the series 3-1.

NFL> The NFL is making changes to their week five schedule because of COVID concerns. The Buffalo/Tennessee game has been postponed until Tuesday at 5:00pm..Buffalo’s week six game against Kansas City originally scheduled for Thursday night has been postponed until October 18th. The Denver Broncos/New England game has been moved from Sunday to Monday. It will kickoff at 4:00pm as part of an ESPN doubleheader.

Former Nebraska defensive back Prince Amukamara has signed a free agent contract with the Arizona Cardinals, pending results of his COVID 19 testing. Amukamara was released by the Las Vegas Raiders in late August. He had been released by the Chicago Bears in February as he was entering the final season of his three-year 27 million dollar contract extension. He was originally drafted by the New York Giants in 2011.

NASCAR> NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer has announced his retirement to join Fox Sports as an analyst. Bowyer spent 15 years in NASCAR and has 10 career Cup wins.