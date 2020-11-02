Local Sports 11-02-2020

Clemson is still ranked number one in the latest AP College Football Poll. The Tigers are 7-0 on the season after Saturday’s 34-28 win over Boston College. Alabama is second followed by Ohio State, Notre Dame and Georgia. Rounding out the top ten are Cincinnati, Texas A & M, Florida, BYU and Wisconsin. Indiana is 13th and Michigan is 23rd.

The Nebraska football team is 0-1 on the season. The Huskers will play at Northwestern on Saturday. Kickoff for the game will be at 11:00am. Pre-game show begins at 6:00am on The Breeze 94.5.

The Kansas State and Nebraska men’s basketball programs have agreed to delay the start of a three year non conference series between the two programs that was scheduled to begin this December. The three year series will now begin on December 19th, 2021 at Pinnacle Bank Arena with future contests set for the T-Mobile Arena in Kansas City in 2022 and 2023. The series between the Huskers and the Wildcats dates back to the 1905-06 season but they have not met since 2011.

The Hastings College football team broke a four game losing streak with a 34-7 win over Jamestown on Saturday. Tyree Nesmith led the Broncos with a career high 191 yards rushing on 25 carries. Johnny Zamora connected on 13 of 22 passes for 233 yards and three touchdowns. Tydus Clay led the defense with 10 tackles. Hastings outgained the Jimmies 524-218. Hastings is now 2-4 on the season and will host Northwestern on Saturday. Kickoff will be at 1:00pm.

The Hastings College volleyball team lost to Briar Cliff on Saturday. The scores were 21-25, 18-25, 25-18, 25-20, 9-15. Emily Krolikowski led the Broncos with 17 kills. Hastings is now 7-7, 6-6 in the conference and will be back in action on Tuesday against Concordia. First serve will be at 7:30pm.

The Hastings College soccer teams won at Dordt on Saturday. The men beat the Defenders 6-2 to improve to 8-1 on the season. They’ll play at Midland on November 14th. The women scratched out a 1-0 double overtime win to improve to 8-2. They’ll host Mount Marty on Saturday.

The Hastings College men’s basketball team split a pair of games over the weekend. The Broncos beat Friends University 119-89 on Friday, but lost to Tabor 94-90 on Saturday. Hastings will play in the Concordia Classic this weekend.

Sophomore quarterback TJ Davis ran for four touchdowns and the defense made a last minute stand to help the Nebraska Kearney football team hold off Pittsburgh State 31-26 on Saturday. It’s the first win in 37 years for the Lopers in the all time series. UNK will host Chadron State on Saturday. Kickoff will be at 3:00pm.

The Tri-City Storm completed its 2020-2021 preseason schedule with a 9-0 win over the Lincoln Stars on Saturday. The Storm will open the regular season on Friday at Des Moines.

For the first time in 32 years, the Adams Central volleyball team will play in the state tournament. The Patriots beat Grand Island Central Catholic on Saturday to win the district title. The Patriots will play top seeded and undefeated Wahoo in the opening round on Wednesday at 2:00pm. Hastings High lost to York in their district championship match. The Tigers end the season 15-17. Northwest, Aurora, St. Paul, Kearney Catholic, Overton, Superior and Amherst will also play in the state tournament.

In the next round of the state high school football playoffs on Friday, Kearney will play at Bellevue West, Aurora will be at Norris, Hastings High is at Northwest, Adams Central will play at Ashland Greenwood, Auburn is at Kearney Catholic, Lincoln Christian will be at St. Paul, Sutton is at Archbishop Bergen, Kenesaw will be at Bruning Davenport Shickley and Red Cloud will be at Sterling.

NFL> In the late NFL game last night, Philadelphia beat Dallas 23-9. Tonight, its Tampa Bay at the New York Giants. Kickoff at 7:15pm. Pre-game show begins at 6:30pm on ESPN Tri Cities.

NASCAR> Joey Logano, Chase Elliot, Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski will race for the NASCAR Championship this Sunday in Phoenix. Elliot won his way into the playoff with a win yesterday at Martinsville.