Local Sports 11-03-2020

HUSKERS> The Nebraska football team will play at Northwestern on Saturday. The Wildcats are 2-0 on the season with wins over Maryland and Iowa. Nebraska owns an 8-5 all time record over Northwestern, including 5-4 as conference opponents. The Huskers won last year 13-10 on a 24 yard walk off field goal by Lane McCallum. Kickoff will be at 11:00am. Pre-game coverage begins at 6:00am on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM.

The Big Ten Conference has announced that Nebraska’s November 14th home game against Penn State will kickoff at 11:00am and will be televised on FS1.

BRONCOS> Hastings College kicker Jason Bachle has been named the Special Teams Player of the Week in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Bachle hit two field goals and four extra points in Saturday’s 34-7 win over Jamestown. Hastings will host Northwestern on Saturday. Kickoff will be at 1:00pm. Pre-game coverage begins at noon on 1230AM KHAS.

The Hastings College volleyball team has picked up a defensive specialist and libero from Greeley, Colorado. Caitlyn “CJ” Harr has committed to the Broncos. For her career, Harr has recorded 635 digs while averaging 3.7 digs per set. The Hastings College volleyball team has postponed games until further notice. The Broncos were scheduled to play Concordia tonight before facing Morningside, Midland and the College of St. Mary’s to wrap up the regular season.

H.S. SPORTS> The Adams Central volleyball team is getting ready to play in the state tournament for the first time since 1988, The Patriots beat Grand Island Central Catholic to win the district championship on Saturday. Adams Central is 22-11 on the season and the number eight seed in Class C1. They’ll face top seeded and undefeated Wahoo tomorrow at 2:00pm at Pinnacle Bank Arena. We’ll have the action on 1230AM KHAS. Meanwhile on Power 99 KKPR, St. Paul will play Broken Bow at 2:00pm followed by Kearney Catholic and Lincoln Lutheran at 3:30pm.

NFL> In the NFL last night, Tampa Bay held on to beat the New York Giants 25-23.

The San Francisco 49ers have taken a major hit after quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and tight end George Kittle were injured in Sunday’s game against Seattle. Garoppolo aggravated a high ankle sprain that will keep him out of action for at least six weeks and possibly longer if it requires surgery. Kittle broke a bone in his foot that will cost him eight weeks. With eight games remaining and a bye week, Kittle’s season could be over.