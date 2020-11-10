Local Sports 11-10-2020

The Nebraska men’s basketball team will open the 2020-2021 season at the Golden Window Classic in Lincoln. The event will take place from November 25th through the 29th and will feature games at Pinnacle Bank Arena and the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The eight schools participating in the event include Nebraska, LSU, St. Louis, Northern Iowa, Western Kentucky, San Francisco, Nevada and Illinois State. Tickets will go on sale later this week for games at Pinnacle Bank Arena with a cap of 25 percent capacity. Fans will not be allowed at the Devaney Sports Center.

The Big Ten Conference has announced game times for upcoming Nebraska football games against Illinois on November 21st and Iowa on November 27th. The Huskers home contest against the Illini will kickoff at 11:00am on the Big Ten Network. Nebraska’s annual Black Friday matchup with the Hawkeyes will kickoff off at noon in Iowa City with television coverage on Fox.

Radio coverage will be on “The Breeze” KLIQ 94.5FM.

The Hastings College volleyball team has landed an outside hitter and defensive specialist from Scottsbluff. Emma Foote has recorded 221 kills, 64 blocks and 278 digs during her junior and senior seasons for the Bearcats.

The Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team will get a chance to face outside competition when it takes part in the Washburn Scrimmage Tournament this Saturday in Topeka. The recently added event is played under “spring rules” where matches last just one hour. In addition, no official statistics are recorded and these matches don’t count toward NCAA records. UNK, Washburn and Central Missouri will each field two teams with Missouri Southern State sending one.

NFL> Nick Folk hit a 51 yard field goal as time expired to give the New England Patriots a 30-27 win over the New York Jets last night. Cam Newton completed 27 of 35 passes for 274 yards for the Patriots. Joe Flacco completed 18 of 25 passes for 262 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. New England improves to 3-5. The Jets are 0-9.

MLB> Seattle Mariners centerfielder Kyle Lewis has been named the American League Rookie of the year. Lewis was one of baseball’s breakout stars during the pandemic shortened season, batting .262 with 11 homers and 28 RBI’s in 58 games. He led big league rookies with 37 runs, 90 total bases and a .364 on base percentage.

FB> Saturday’s football game between Auburn and Mississippi State has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Bulldog’s program. The game has tentatively been rescheduled for December 12th. The SEC previously set a minimum threshold of 53 available scholarship athletes in order to compete and based on positive tests and those considered close contacts, along with non Covid issues, Mississippi State did not have the minimum number of athletes available for a game on Saturday. The SEC has been hit especially hard by COVID 19 testing this week, as Texas A & M had to shut down practices after receiving multiple positive tests. LSU’s game against Alabama is in jeopardy after LSU received mulriple positive tests over the weekend.