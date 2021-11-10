Local Sports 11-10-2021

The undefeated Georgia Bulldogs remain number one in the second edition of the College Football Playoff rankings released last night. Alabama remains number two after a 20-14 scare against LSU last week. Oregon is third. Ohio State is fourth. Undefeated Cincinnati is now fifth followed by Michigan, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Notre Dame and Oklahoma State.

Luka Barisic’s three pointer with 6.7 seconds remaining lifted Western Illinois to a 75-74 win over Nebraska in the season opener last night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Nebraska had a chance to win in regulation, but Alonzo Verge missed a shot at the buzzer. Verge posted his first career double-double in defeat with 26 points, 13 rebounds and five assists. Nebraska sank 23 of 31 free throws on the night, but made just 2 of 6 in the final 55 seconds. Western Illinois made 6 of 14 foul shots. Nebraska is now 0-1 on the season and will host Sam Houston State on Friday. Tip-off will be at 7:30pm. We’ll have the game on ESPN Tri-Cities 1550AM and 92.7FM beginning with the pre-game show at 6:30pm.

The Nebraska women’s basketball team opened the season with a 108-50 win over Maine. Isabelle Bourne led five Huskers in double figures with 17 points. Nebraska’s 108 point eruption tied for the ninth highest point total in school history and marked the first time the Huskers have reached the century mark under head coach Amy Williams. Overall, it was the first time Nebraska reached 100 points since scoring 100 against Pepperdine on November 15, 2014. Nebraska returns to action on Thursday with a game against Prairie View A & M. Tip-off will be at 7:00pm. We’ll have it on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM beginning with the pre-game show at 6:45pm.

The Hastings College women’s basketball team erased a nine point fourth quarter deficit to beat Ottawa 74-69 last night. Ali Smith led the way with 22 points. Kylie Baumert had 12 points. Riley Clavel had 10. The Broncos won despite getting out rebounded 39-32 and committing 24 turnovers. Hastings is now 4-1 on the season and will open the conference season next Wednesday at Doane.

The Hastings College men’s basketball team lost to Nebraska-Omaha 67-57 in an exhibition game last night at Ralston Arena. Deshawn Walker led the Broncos with 15 points. Mathasis Nchekwube had 10 points and 14 rebounds. Hastings is 3-2 on the season and will play in the Tabor Classic this weekend.

The Hastings College women’s soccer team lost to Briar Cliff 4-1 yesterday in the semifinals of the GPAC Tournament. The Broncos end the season 13-5-1.

NFL> Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold has an incomplete fracture of his right shoulder blade and is likely to miss several weeks with the injury. Darnold was injured in the second quarter of Sundays 24-6 loss to New England. Darnold was acquired by the Panthers in an offseason trade with the New York Jets. He has thrown 10 interceptions in the past six games, five of them losses. P.J. Walker will get the start on Sunday against Arizona.