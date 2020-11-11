Local Sports 11-11-2020

The Nebraska football team will battle Penn State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The Huskers are 0-2 on the season. The Nittany Lions are 0-3. Penn State features a strong passing attack that averages 286 yards per game. Defensively, the Nittany Lions give up only 124 yards on the ground. This will be the first meeting between the two teams since 2017 when Penn State beat Nebraska 56-44. Kickoff will be at 11:00am. Pre-game coverage begins at 6:00am on The Breeze 94.5.

The Nebraska volleyball team will be holding a Red-White Scrimmage on Thursday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. First serve will be at 6:30pm. The scrimmage is closed to the media and public but it will be streamed live on Huskers.com. Nebraska finished the 2019 season 28-5 and reached an NCAA Regional Final Four for the eighth straight season. The Huskers had no seniors on last year’s team and returns several key players including 2020 All Americans Lauren Stivrins and Lexi Sun.

The UNK women’s basketball team has been picked to finish second and the men are tenth in the MIAA Coaches Preseason Polls. The Loper women finished 26-6 last year, 14-5 in the conference. They trail only Emporia State in the pre-season poll. Central Missouri was third followed by Pittsburgh State and Fort Hays State.

Northwest Missouri State was picked to win the men’s championship. Missouri Southern State was second followed by Washburn, Rogers State and Missouri Western State. UNK was 16-13 last year, 10-9 in the conference. UNK will begin the season next Thursday at home against Emporia State.

Game times have been set for Friday’s semifinals of the state high school football playoffs. Kearney will play at Elkhorn South beginning at 6:00pm. We’ll have the game on Power 99 . Hastings High will host to Elkhorn beginning at 7:00pm. We’ll have the game on 1230AM KHAS. Plattsmouth will play at Aurora beginning at 7:00pm. Adams Central will host Kearney Catholic beginning at 7:00pm. We’ll have the game on ESPN Tri-Cities. St. Paul will be at Pierce on The Breeze 94.5 beginning at 6:00pm. Central Valley will be at Bruning Davenport Shickley beginning at 5:30pm. The Kearney, Hastings, Adams Central and St. Paul games can also be heard at platteriverpreps.com.

NFL> The Pittsburgh Steelers have place quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and three others on the reserve/COVID 19 list after they were deemed high risk close contacts with tight end Vance McDonald, who tested positive on Monday. All four players must isolate for five days and will be tested throughout the week before possibly being eligible to play Sunday against Cincinnati.