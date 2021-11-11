Local Sports 11-11-2021

The Nebraska women’s basketball team shoots for its second win of the young season when they play host to Prairie View A & M tonight at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers beat Maine 108-50 in their season opener on Tuesday. The Panthers are 1-0 after an 83-70 season opening victory over NAIA Division I Paul Quinn College in Houston on Tuesday night. Prairie View A & M finished 3-13 last season, but have their top three scorers returning. Tip-off will be at 7:00pm. We’ll have it on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM beginning with the pre-game show at 6:45pm.

Nebraska football coach Scott Frost said yesterday he had no problem taking a pay cut and firing four assistant coaches to give him more time to turn the Nebraska football program around. Frost is 15-27 in four years, including a 3-7 record this year. Frost was scheduled to make $5 million dollars in 2022, but instead will make $4 million dollars. His buyout if he gets fired next year will go from $15 million to 7.5 million dollars.

Nebraska men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg announced the signings of Denim Dawson, Blaise Keita, Jamarques Lawrence and Ramel Lloyd Jr. to National Letters of Intent on Wednesday, the first day of the fall signing period. The four member group is rated among the top 35 classes nationally by Rivals and 247 Sports and follows up a top 20 class the Huskers signed in 2021.

Head coach John Cook has announced the signings of three student athletes to make up the Nebraska volleyball program’s 2022 signing class. Nebraska’s recruiting class is ranked number two by PrepVolleyball.com and all three Husker signees intend to enroll at Nebraska in January. They include Bekka Allick of Lincoln, Maisie Boesiger of Firth and Hayden Kubik of West Des Moines, Iowa.

The Nebraska women’s basketball program has signed a 5-foot-8 inch guard to this year’s recruiting class. Calin Hake is the seventh best player in the state of Minnesota and the 64th best player nationally.

The Hastings College men’s soccer team will play Northwestern for the GPAC Tournament Championship tonight in Orange City. The Red Raiders beat Hastings 1-0 last month. Game time will be at 7:00pm.

In the GPAC volleyball tournament last night, Jamestown beat Dakota Wesleyan and Concordia upset the College of St. Mary’s. Concordia will play Jamestown for the championship on Saturday.

Two Grand Island players have signed Division I Letters of Intent. Basketball player Isaac Traudt is headed for Virginia. Baseball player Tyler Fay will play for Alabama.

From the Hastings area, Bailey Kissinger of St. Cecilia signed her letter of intent to play basketball at UNK. Three Hastings High softball players also signed letters of intent yesterday. KK Laux is headed for Minnesota State, Peytin Hudson to Ottawa University and Kaelan Schultz to South Dakota State.