Local Sports 11-12-2020

The Nebraska volleyball program and head coach John Cook has signed the number one recruiting class in the nation according to PrepVolleyball.com. This year’s class includes five of the top 16, four of the top ten and all of the top three recruits in the nation. The class also includes three Nebraska players.

The Nebraska volleyball team will hold a Red-White Scrimmage tonight at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. First serve will be at 6:30pm. The scrimmage is closed to the media and public but it will be streamed live on Huskers.com

The Nebraska men’s basketball team has signed a 6-foot-9 inch, 210 pound forward from Santa Anna, California. Wilhelm Breidenbach is ranked number 53 nationally by ESPN in the class of 2021, matching the highest-ranked recruit the Huskers have signed coming out of high school dating back to 2007. He averaged 11.9 points and 8.0 rebounds per game in 2019-2020. Nebraska has also signed junior college transfer Keisei Tominaga to a letter of intent. He is currently a sophomore at Ranger College in Texas. He was one of the top three point shooters in junior college basketball last year, hitting nearly 49 percent from beyond the arc.

The Nebraska women’s basketball program and Amy Williams has signed her 2021 recruiting class that ranks number 21 in the national rankings according to ESPN. The five member incoming class includes Alexis Markowski of Lincoln Pius and Allison Weidner of Humphrey St. Francis.

Morningside hit a goal in the 98th minute to beat the Hastings College women’s soccer team 1-0 in overtime last night in Sioux City. The Broncos fall to 9-3 on the season, 7-3 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. They’ll play at Midland on Saturday.

Two Hastings High athletes signed their letters of intent yesterday. Sophia Cerveny will play softball at Nebraska-Omaha while Hayden Stephenson will play volleyball at Morningside.

The Big Ten match-up between Ohio State and Maryland scheduled for this weekend has been canceled because of COVID concerns. The Terrapins paused all team related activities yesterday after eight players tested positive for the coronavirus. The game joins four games in the SEC that have already been called off. They include LSU and Alabama, Georgia and Missouri, Texas A & M against Tennessee and Auburn against Mississippi State.

Penn State running back Journey Brown is medically retiring from football after being diagnosed with a heart condition. Brown started 10 games for the Nittany Lions last year and led the team with 890 yards and 12 touchdowns.

MLB> Trevor Bauer of the Cincinnati Reds has won the National League Cy Young Award, giving Cincinnati its first winner of that award. Bauer went 5-4 with a National League best 1.73 earned run average in 11 starts, helping the Reds reach the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

Cleveland Indians ace Shane Bieber has won the American League Cy Young award. He went 8-1 with a 1.63 era with 122 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings pitched during the pandemic shortened 2020 season.

NFL> Week number 10 of the NFL season gets underway tonight as Indianapolis plays at Tennessee. Kickoff will be at 7:20pm. Pre-game show begins at 7:00pm on ESPN Tri-Cities.