Local Sports 11-12-2021

One of the best players on Nebraska’s “Blackshirt” defense is out for the rest of the season following surgery on his left hand. JoJo Domann injured the hand in the October 30th game against Purdue. Domann played in 51 games for the Huskers and finished his career with 209 tackles. His 133 solo tackles ranks 11th on the school’s all time chart. Nebraska will play at Wisconsin on November 20th and will host Iowa on November 26th.

The Nebraska women’s basketball team rolled to their second straight victory with a 102-47 win over Prairie View A & M last night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Jaz Shelley erupted for her first double-double of her college career with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Nebraska scored 100-plus points in back to back games for the first time in school history after scoring 108 in Tuesday’s win over Maine. Isabelle Bourne chipped in with 13 points. Allison Weidner filled the stat sheet with 11 points, eight rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block in just over 18 minutes of action. Nebraska held the Panthers to just 23 percent shooting. The Huskers are now 2-0 on the season and will play Alabama A & M on Sunday. Tip-off will be at 2:00pm.

The 11th ranked Nebraska volleyball team will host Maryland tonight at the Devaney Center. The Huskers are 17-6 on the season, 11-3 in the Big Ten. The Terrapins are 18-8, 6-8 in the conference. Nebraska is 15-0 against Maryland in the all time series. First serve will be at 6:00pm. We’ll have it on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at 5:30pm.

The Nebraska men’s basketball team looks to bounce back from a disappointing season opening loss to Western Illinois when they play Sam Houston State tonight at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Tip-off will be at 7:30pm. We’ll have the game on ESPN Tri-Cities 1550AM and 92.7FM beginning with the pre-game show at 6:30pm.

The Nebraska wrestling team beat Chadron State and Nebraska-Kearney in the Husker Duals last night. Nebraska beat Chadron State 31-9 and the Lopers 45-6. Matt Malcom and Billy Higgins picked up wins for UNK.

The Hastings College men’s soccer team won the GPAC Championship last night with a 2-0 win over Northwestern in Orange City. Lukas Goetz and Gorka Martinez scored the goals for the Broncos. It’s the ninth tournament championship for the Broncos since its inception in 2008. Hastings is now 12-4-2 and will advance to the NAIA National Tournament.

The women’s championship will be decided tonight as Briar Cliff plays at Jamestown.

The Hastings College football team will close out the season tomorrow with a game against Concordia at Lloyd Wilson Field. The Broncos are 2-7 on the season. The Bulldogs are 6-3 and have won five games in a row. Concordia relies on their defense, which is allowing just 320 yards per game, including 111 on the ground. Kickoff will be at 1:00pm. We’ll have it on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM beginning with the pre-game show at noon.

The Hastings College men’s basketball team will play in the Tabor Classic this weekend. The Broncos will play Tabor at 8:00pm tonight before playing Bethany College tomorrow at 1:00pm. Hastings is 3-2 on the season.

The Hastings College wrestling team opened the conference season with a 29-17 win over Concordia last night in Seward.

The state high school football playoffs continue tonight as Kenesaw host Bruning Davenport Shickley in the Class D-2 state semifinals. The Blue Devils beat the Eagles 52-14 earlier this season. Kickoff will be at 6:00pm. We’ll have it on The Breeze 94.5 beginning with the pre-game show at 5:30pm. In other action, Aurora will host Omaha Skutt and Columbus Lakeview is at Kearney Catholic. We’ll have that game on Power 99 beginning at 5:30pm.

NFL> In the NFL last night, Miami upset Baltimore 22-10. The Dolphins have now won back to back games after losing seven straight.

Odell Beckham Junior has agreed to a one year contract with the Los Angeles Rams. Beckham became a free agent when he cleared waivers on Tuesday after being released by the Cleveland Browns.