Local Sports 11-13-2020

No decision has been made on a starting quarterback as the Nebraska football team gets ready to play Penn State tomorrow. Adrian Martinez and Luke McCaffrey have been battling for the top spot this week. Kickoff for the game tomorrow is set for 11:00am. Pre-game coverage begins at 6:00am on The Breeze 94.5.

The Red Team swept the White Team 25-19, 25-14, 25-22 last night at the Nebraska Volleyball Red-White Scrimmage. Kalynn Meyer of Superior led the Red Team hitting .600 on the night. The true freshman had six kills on 10 attempts with no errors. Kayla Caffey led the White Team with eight kills.

Nebraska men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg has announced that sophomore Akol Arop will miss the entire 2020-2021 season following knee surgery last week. Arop played in 21 games as a true freshman for the Huskers and averaged 1.0 point and 1.3 rebounds per game.

Nebraska baseball coach Will Bolt has unveiled his 2020 Fall Signing class. The class includes nine high school seniors who have signed a National Letter of Intent and five walk-ons who will join the Husker program in the fall 2021 semester. Nine of the 14 players are in state products, including the top 10 high school seniors in the state according to Perfect Game. The class features players from six states and Canada.

The Hastings College football team will play at Dordt tomorrow. The Defenders have the second best rushing attack in the nation, averaging 280 yards per game. Quarterback Noah Clayberg leads the Great Plains Athletic Conference with 809 rushing yards. He has also thrown for 14-hundred 57 yards and 11 touchdowns. Kickoff will be at 1:00pm. Pre-game coverage begins at noon on KHAS Radio and hastingslink.com.

The Hastings College soccer teams will play at Midland tomorrow. The women’s basketball team will open the season tonight at Peru State. Tip-off will be at 6:00pm. The volleyball team will come out of quarantine next week and will play four matches in four days to wrap up the regular season. The Broncos will play at the College of St. Mary’s on Thursday, play at Midland on Friday, will host Concordia next Saturday and will host Morningside next Sunday.

The football game between Nebraska-Kearney and South Dakota Mines scheduled for tomorrow in Rapid City has been canceled and will not be made up. South Dakota is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases and a game between Chadron State and Black Hills State has also been canceled. UNK will finish up a short 2020 season next Saturday at home against Missouri Western State. Kickoff will be at 11:00am.

The Nebraska-Kearney Athletic Department has announced that the general public will not be allowed to attend winter sports home events this semester. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the only fans allowed to watch Loper men’s and women’s basketball and wrestling in the Health and Sports Center will be the families of student athletes. Each team member will receive four complimentary passes to home events. The Lopers have five basketball games this semester while the wrestling team has two scheduled home duals. UNK will revisit the fan policy in early 2021.

NFL> In the NFL last night, Indianapolis beat Tennessee 34-17. Phillip Rivers completed 29 of 39 passes for 308 yards and a touchdown for the Colts. Michael Pittman caught seven passes for 101 yards. Both teams are now 6-3.

MLB> Freddie Freeman of the Atlanta Braves has won the National League Most Valuable Player award. Freeman hit .341 with 13 home runs and 53 RBI’s while playing in all 60 games this year. Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu won the American League MVP award. Abreu led the majors with 60 RBI’s and 148 total bases. He topped the American League with 76 hits and a slugging percentage of .617. Abreu hit .317 with 19 home runs.

NO IVY> The Ivy League has canceled winter sports for the 2020-2021 season. The conference has also postponed spring sports until at least the end of February and won’t conduct competition for fall sports during the spring semester. Its the first conference to announce the cancellation of winter sports.

MASTERS> Play was suspended on the first day of the Masters Golf Tournament after a 2-hour and 57 minute weather delay pushed back the starting time. Play will continue at 7:30am this morning. Paul Casey has the early lead. Tiger Woods posted his first bogey free round in a major championship in more than a decade. He finished 4-under par 68 and trails Casey by just three strokes.