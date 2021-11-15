Local Sports 11-15-2021

Georgia remains number one in the latest AP College Football Poll. The Bulldogs are 10-0 on the season after Saturday’s 41-17 win over Tennessee. Alabama moves up to second followed by Cincinnati, Oregon and Ohio State. Rounding out the top ten are Notre Dame, Michigan State, Michigan, Oklahoma State and Ole Miss. Iowa is 18th and Wisconsin is 19. Oklahoma drops eight spots to number 12 after losing to Kansas.

The Nebraska women’s basketball team used a 25-0 run in the first quarter and an 18-0 run in the third quarter to beat Alabama A & M 88-33 yesterday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Isabelle Bourne led the way with 23 points. Nebraska held the Bulldogs to just 20 percent shooting in the game, including 0 of 9 from three point range. Nebraska is now 3-0 on the season and will play host to Creighton on Wednesday. Tip-off will be at 7:00pm.

The Nebraska volleyball team got off to a slow start but beat Indiana yesterday, 23-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-16. Lexi Sun, Ally Batenhorst and Lindsay Krause had 11 kills apiece. The Huskers are now 19-6, 13-3 in the Big Ten. They’ll play Penn State on Friday at the Devaney Center. First serve will be at 8:00pm.

The Hastings College football team closed out the regular season on Saturday by dropping a 17-7 decision to Concordia at Lloyd Wilson Field. The Bulldogs had just 303 yards of total offense in the game. The Broncos could muster only 233, with 71 coming on the ground. Mason Catterson had 10 tackles. Hastings finishes the season 2-8.

The Hastings College men’s basketball team finished 2-0 in the Tabor Classic over the weekend, beating Tabor 80-79 and Bethany 76-74. The Broncos are now 5-2 and will open the conference season on Wednesday at Doane. The women’s game is at 6:00pm with the men to follow at 8:00pm. We’ll have the action on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM beginning with the pre-game show at 5:45pm.

The Nebraska-Kearney football team has qualified for the 28-team NCAA Division II Playoffs for the first time in a decade and for the fifth time in program history. The Lopers will play former RMAC rival Western Colorado on Saturday in Gunnison, Colorado. Kickoff will be at noon, Central time. UNK previously reached the playoffs in 2002, 2005, 2009 and 2011. The Lopers are 9-2 on the season after beating Northeastern State 56-10 on Saturday.

The UNK volleyball team will play Central Oklahoma on Tuesday in the first round of the MIAA Tournament at the Health and Sports Center. First serve will be at 6:00pm. The Lopers beat Missouri Southern and Pittsburg State over the weekend.

The UNK basketball teams were in action over the weekend. The women went 1-1 in Maryville, Missouri and will host Peru State on Wednesday. The men went 1-1 in Deluth, Minnesota and will play Chadron State on Wednesday.

Jamestown won the GPAC volleyball championship on Saturday with a three game sweep of Concordia 25-21, 25-18, 25-17. Both teams advance to the NAIA National Tournament.

The finals are set in the state high school football playoffs. Next Monday at 10:15am, Howells-Dodge will play Cross County for the Class D-1 title, followed by the matchup between Kenesaw and Sandhills/Thedford for the D-2 championship. The Class B championship at 7:15pm will pit Aurora against Bennington. The following day, Pierce will battle Columbus Lakeview for the C-1 state championship at 10:15am followed by Norfolk Catholic against Archbishop Bergen in the C-2 title game. The Class A state championship at 7:15pm will pit Gretna against Omaha Westside.

NFL> The Kansas City Chiefs got back on track last night with a 41-14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Patrick Mahomes completed 35 of 50 passes for 406 yards and five touchdowns. Travis Kelce caught 8 passes for 119 yards. The Chiefs are now in first place in the AFC West with a 6-4 record. In other action yesterday, Philadelphia beat Denver 30-13. Tonight, it’s the Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco. Kickoff will be at 7:15pm. We’ll have it on ESPN Tri-Cities beginning with the pre-game show at 6:30pm.

COLLEGE FB> Washington has fired football coach Jimmy Lake, after he served a one game suspension without pay on Saturday following a sideline incident with a player. Lake coached only 13 games at Washington after taking over for Chris Petersen in December of 2019. His record was 7-6. Defensive coordinator Bob Gregory will serve as interim coach for the 4-6 Huskies.