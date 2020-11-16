Local Sports 11-16-2020

Alabama is ranked number one in the latest AP College Football Poll. The Crimson Tide are 6-0 on the season. Notre Dame is second followed by Ohio State, Clemson and Texas A & M. Rounding out the top ten are Florida, Cincinnati, BYU, Indiana and Wisconsin. Northwestern is 19th.

The Nebraska football team is now 1-2 on the season after Saturday’s 30-23 win over Penn State. Luke McCaffrey completed 13 of 21 passes for 152 yards and a touchdown in his first career start. He also rushed 13 times for 67 yards and another score. Sophomore Wan’Dale Robinson added a season high 16 carries for 60 yards and added five receptions for 11 yards. As a team, the Huskers cranked out 298 yards of total offense, including 146 yards on the ground. Penn State finished with 501 total yards. Nebraska will play host to Illinois on Saturday. Kickoff will be at 11:00am.

Nebraska’s Kate Cain has been named to the Lisa Leslie Award Watch List for the third consecutive year. Cain recorded a school record 101 blocked shots last year. She also added 9.3 points and 7.2 rebounds per game while shooting 53.9 percent from the field.

The Hastings College football team fell to 2-6 on the season after Saturday’s 65-0 loss to Dordt in Sioux Center, Iowa. The Defenders rolled up 583 yards of total offense in the game, including 420 on the ground. Hastings had just 190 yards of total offense. Malik Thorpe had 90 yards of rushing on 13 carries. Tydus Clay led the defense with six tackles. Hastings will play at Morningside on Saturday. Kickoff will be at 1:00pm.

The Hastings College women’s soccer team beat Midland 1-0 on Saturday. Katelyn Rush scored the only goal of the game in the 26th minute. Hastings is now 10-3, 8-3 in the conference. The Hastings College men’s soccer team fought to a 1-1 double overtime draw with the Warriors. The Broncos are now 8-1-1. Both teams will play host to Briar Cliff on Wednesday.

The Hastings College women’s basketball team opened the season with an 89-65 loss to Peru State on Friday. The Broncos hit only 33 percent of their shots, including 5 of 26 from beyond the arc. Ali Smith and Kaitlyn Schmit had 16 points apiece. The Hastings College men and women will play at Midland on Wednesday. Gametimes will be at 6:00pm and 8:00pm. We’ll have the action on 1230AM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at 5:45pm.

The NSAA has determined that the State Football Championship finals will not be played in Lincoln at Memorial Stadium on November 23rd and 24th. Instead the games will be played at home site on Friday November 20th. Adams Central will play at Pierce in the C1 Final. Kickoff will be at 5:30pm.