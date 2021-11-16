Local Sports 11-16-2021

Gonzaga remains number one in the AP Men’s College Basketball Poll. The Zags are 2-0 on the season after wins over Dixie State and Texas. UCLA is second in this week’s poll followed by Kansas, Michigan and Villanova. Rounding out the top ten are Purdue, Duke, Texas, Baylor and Illinois. Ohio State is 19th and Maryland is 20th.

Nebraska remains number 11 in the latest AVCA Coaches Poll. The Huskers are 19-6 on the season. Louisville is ranked number one followed by Texas, Pittsburgh, BYU and Wisconsin. Rounding out the top ten are Purdue, Baylor, Kentucky, Minnesota and Ohio State. Penn State is 15th and Illinois is 24th. Creighton is number 21.

Nebraska-Kearney remains number 12 in the Division II Poll. The Lopers are 24-5 on the season. Metro State remains number one. UNK will open the MIAA Tournament tonight against Central Oklahoma. First serve will be at 6:00pm at the Health and Sports Center.

Nebraska-Kearney is looking for a new head women’s soccer coach. Chloe Roberts had 13 wins in five years with the program. UNK went 2-16 this year, 1-10 in the MIAA.

Nebraska running back Sevion Morrison is no longer with the team. Morrison has announced his plans to enter the transfer portal. In six games this year, Morrison saw 30 carries for 116 yards and scored three touchdowns.

Nebraska baseball coach Will Bolt announced his 2022 recruiting class yesterday. The class includes 10 student-athletes who will join the program in the fall of 2022. The incoming class includes six players from Nebraska, as well as two players from Kansas and one from Colorado and one from Canada.

Lexi Rodriguez of Nebraska has been named the Defensive Player of the Week in the Big Ten Conference. Rodriguez had 44 digs last week in matches against Maryland and Indiana.

Bryce McGowens has been named the Freshman of the Week in the Big Ten Conference. McGowens averaged 27 points per game on 52 percent shooting along with 5.5 rebounds in two games last week. He scored 25 points in the season opener against Western Illinois and 29 points against Sam Houston State. McGowens became the second Husker freshman in school history to post multiple 25-point games joining Dave Hoppen in 1982-83. Nebraska will play host to Creighton tonight. Tip-off will be at 6:00pm at Pinnacle Bank Arena. We’ll have it on 1230AM and 104.1FM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at 5:00pm.

The Hastings College men’s soccer team will play 7th ranked Missouri Valley in the opening round of the NAIA National Championship Opening Round on Thursday at 2:00pm in Marshall, Missouri. Hastings is 12-4-2 on the season. Missouri Valley is 15-5. In the other game in the Marshall bracket, William Carey will play Bethel of Indiana. The finals are set for Saturday.

NFL> In the NFL last night, San Francisco beat the Los Angeles Rams 31-10. Jimmy Garoppolo completed 15 of 19 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns for the Niners. Elijah Mitchell rushed for 91 yards on 27 carries.

FB> Miami athletic director Blake James is out with the school, after the Hurricanes football team lost at Florida State. The school described James’ departure as a mutual agreement to part ways.

Butch Davis is out as the head football coach at Florida International. Davis is 24-30 in five seasons with the team and is 1-9 this year. Davis then criticized the school’s administration for “sabotaging the program.”