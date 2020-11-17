Local Sports 11-17-2020

The Nebraska football team will play Illinois on Saturday in Lincoln. The Huskers are 1-2 on the season after last weeks 30-23 win over Penn State. The Illini are 1-3 after beating Rutgers last week 23-20. The victory comes after Illinois dropped games to Wisconsin, Purdue and Minnesota to start the season. The Fighting Illini average 17 points and 354 yards per game offensively. They give up 34 points and 462 yards per game. Kickoff will be at 11:00am. Pre-game coverage begins at 6:00am on The Breeze 94.5.

Nebraska basketball players Teddy Allen and Lat Mayen are included on the list of ten junior college newcomers to watch for the 2020-2021 season according to College Hoops today. Allen comes to Nebraska after leading the nation in scoring at 31.4 points per game at Western Nebraska Community College. Mayen joined the Husker program after playing at Chipola Florida College, where he averaged 11.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.

There will be new requirements in place for the winter sports season at Hastings College. When Governor Pete Rickets announced a new Directed Health Measure earlier this month, attendance at Lynn Farrell Arena has been reduced to just 25 percent. Each basketball and volleyball team member and staff will receive four slots for attendance. Each visiting team will be allotted 120 slots for attendance. There will be 100 slots for Hastings College students, faculty and staff. No other fans will be admitted to the contests. More information is available at hastingsbroncos.com.

The 2020-2021 jamboree basketball games have been cancelled. The NSAA feels it is best at this time to not have the games to allow the best opportunity to play games at the start of the season on December 3rd. All three city teams had games planned for November 28th.

NFL> In the NFL last night, Minnesota beat Chicago 19-13. The Vikings are now 4-5. The Bears are 5-5.

Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles was carted off of the field late in the fourth quarter with an apparent hip or leg injury. Foles finished the night 15-26 for 106 yards with one interception. Veteran signal caller Tyler Bray entered the game for Chicago’s final drive. Former second overall pick Mitchell Trubisky was inactive because of a shoulder injury. The Bears are on a bye week this weekend. They’ll play at Green Bay on November 29th.

The results of medical evaluations performed on New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees reveals that he has multiple rib fractures on both sides and a collapsed lung on the right side after being sacked in Sunday’s game with San Francisco. The most optimistic timetable for a return is two to three weeks, but could be longer. Jameis Winston finished the game on Sunday

NCAA> The NCAA has announced that due to challenges associated with the coronavirus pandemic, the entire 2021 NCAA men’s basketball tournament will be played at one location, possibly Indianapolis. Last year’s tournament was cancelled because of the pandemic and cost the NCAA 375-million dollars.