Local Sports 11-17-2021

The top seven teams remain the same in the College Football Playoff rankings. With just two weeks to go in the regular season, undefeated Georgia leads the playoff rankings followed by Alabama, Oregon and Ohio State. Cincinnati is fifth followed by Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State and Wake Forest.

The Nebraska men’s basketball team got off to a slow start and lost to Creighton 77-69 last night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. It’s the 10th loss in the last 11 years for the Huskers in the all-time series. Nebraska hit five of their first 6 shots, but then missed 16 of their next 17 and fell behind 29-10 in the first half. They also lost starting guard Trey McGowens to a broken right foot. Kobe Webster had a team high 20 points to lead three Huskers in double figures. CJ Wilcher had 15 and Alonzo Verge had 10. Ryan Nembhard had 22 for Creighton. Nebraska is now 1-2 on the season and will host Idaho State on Friday. Tip-off is at 6:00pm. Pre-game show begins at 5:00pm on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM.

The Nebraska women’s basketball team will play Creighton tonight at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers are 3-0 on the season after blowout wins over Maine, Prairie View A & M and Alabama A & M. The Jays are 1-1. Nebraska leads the all-time series with Creighton 30-16, but the Jays have won the last five meetings. Tip-off will be at 7:00/pm. We’ll have it on The Breeze 94.5 beginning with the pre-game show at 6:45pm.

Husker cornerback Cam Taylor Britt and outside linebacker JoJo Domann have been invited to play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl. The game will be played on February 5th in Mobile, Alabama.

The Hastings College basketball teams will open the conference season tonight at Doane. The Bronco men are 5-2 on the season. The women are 4-1. Game times will be at 6:00pm and 8:00pm. We’ll have the action on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM beginning with the pre-game show at 5:45pm.

The UNK volleyball team opened the MIAA Tournament with a convincing win over Central Oklahoma last night at the Health and Sports Center. The Lopers won the match 25-20, 25-17, 25-13. Emersen Cyza led the way with 23 kills. UNK is now 25-5 and will play in the semifinals on Friday in Warrensburg, Missouri against 3rd ranked Central Missouri.

Three members of the UNK volleyball team were named to the MIAA All Conference First team. They include Anna Squiers, Madison Squiers and Emersen Cyza.

UNK football coach Josh Lynn has been named the Coach of the Year in the MIAA. The Lopers are 9-2 on the season and will play in the NCAA Division II playoffs for the fifth time in school history. Loper quarterback TJ Davis has been named the Offensive Player of the Year in the conference. Joining Davis on the All Conference First team were offensive lineman Corey Hoelck, all purpose back Dayton Sealey and safety Darius Swanson.

NFL> Former Pro Bowl running back Le’Veon Bell was waived by Baltimore yesterday after struggling in five games with the team. Bell will become a free agent if he goes unclaimed by another team. Bell had just 83 yards on 31 carries and two touchdowns for the Ravens.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL> The Big 12 Conference issued a public reprimand yesterday and fined Baylor 25-thousand dollars because students and fans stormed the field before time expired in the Bears 27-14 upset victory over Oklahoma on Saturday.

Illinois football coach Bret Bielema has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not coach in Saturday’s game at Iowa. Bielema said in a statement that he had developed a breakthrough case of COVID-19. Assistant coach George McDonald will lead the team against the Hawkeyes.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL> Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard has agreed to a new five year contract through the 2025-2026 season. Financial terms were not disclosed.

