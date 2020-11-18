Local Sports 11-18-2020

The Nebraska football team continues preparations for Saturday’s game against Illinois. The Huskers are 1-2 on the season. The Fighting Illini are 1-3. Illinois is led by quarterback Isaiah Williams, who rushed for 192 yards on 31 carries in last weeks 23-20 win over Rutgers. Kickoff will be at 11:00am. Pre-game coverage begins at 6:00am on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM.

Former Nebraska quarterback Noah Vederal will remain the starting quarterback at Rutgers, despite throwing three interceptions against Illinois last week. Vederal has completed 82 of 130 passes this year for 723 yards, with seven interceptions and five touchdowns. He has also rushed for 77 yards on 36 carries. Rutgers will play host to Michigan on Saturday.

The Hastings College basketball teams will play at Midland tonight. The Bronco women are 0-1 on the season. The men are 3-1. Game times will be at 6:00pm and 8:00pm.

The Hastings College soccer teams will host Briar Cliff tonight at Lloyd Wilson Field. The women’s game is at 5:30pm with the men to follow at 8:00pm.

CHIEFS> The Kansas City Chiefs plan to sign cornerback DeAndre Baker to their practice squad. Baker had been facing four counts of robbery with a firearm in Florida in connection with an alleged incident in May, but the charges were dropped on Monday. Baker was released this summer by the New York Giants, who had drafted him out of Georgia in the first round in 2019. The NFL said Baker is subject to league discipline pending the results of its investigation.

NBA> The NBA Draft will be held tonight. The Minnesota Timberwolves have the first pick followed by Golden State, Charlotte, Chicago and Cleveland. We’ll have coverage on ESPN 1550 KICS beginning at 6:00pm.

BB> Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall has resigned following an internal investigation into allegations of physical and verbal abuse. The school and Marshall agreed to a contract settlement of 7.75 million dollars to be paid over the next six years. Assistant coach Isaac Brown will serve as the teams interim head coach. Marshall is the winningest coach in Wichita State history, leading the Shockers to eight NCAA Tournament appearances since taking over in 2007.

Adams Central will play Pierce for the Class C1 State Championship this Friday beginning at 5:30pm.