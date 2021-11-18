Local Sports 11-18-2021

The Nebraska women’s basketball team got outscored 23-14 in the fourth quarter but held on to beat Creighton 67-62 last night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Sam Haiby led the Huskers with 15 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals. Alexis Markowski had 11 points and four rebounds. Nebraska hit 32 percent of their field goals in the game, including 5 of 20 three pointers. The win snaps Creighton’s five game winning streak in the series. Nebraska is now 4-0 and will play North Carolina Central on Saturday. Creighton falls to 1-2.

Nebraska guard Trey McGowens underwent surgery yesterday to repair a broken right foot and will be lost for six to eight weeks. McGowens was injured in Tuesday’s game against Creighton. McGowens had started all 30 games since transferring to Nebraska prior to last season and is averaging 6.3 points and 5.0 rebounds per game. The Huskers return to action tomorrow night against Idaho State. Tip-off will be at 6:00pm. We’ll have it on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM beginning with the pre-game show at 5:00pm.

The Hastings College men’s basketball team got off to a slow start and lost to Doane 82-67 last night in Crete, The Broncos fell behind 40-17 in the first half and trailed 45-29 at halftime. Hastings cut the lead to 12 in the second half, but could not get any closer than that. Dashawn Walker led the way with 25 points. Mathis Nchekwube had 11 points and seven rebounds. The Broncos are now 5-3, 0-1 in the conference and will play host to Mount Marty on Saturday.

The Hastings College women’s basketball team got outscored 30-16 in the fourth quarter but held on to beat Doane 76-72 last night. Riley Clavel iced it with two free throws with three seconds to play. Clavel finished with 27 points. Taylor Beacom had 18 and Dawson Knode had 10. Hastings hit 42 percent of their field goals in the game, including 7 of 20 three pointers. Hastings is now 5-1, 1-0 in the conference and will also face Mount Marty on Saturday.

The Hastings College men’s soccer team will play 7th ranked Missouri Valley today in the NAIA National Championship Opening round in Marshall, Missouri. The Broncos are 12-4-2 on the season. Missouri Valley is 15-5. Game time will be at 2:00pm.

The Nebraska-Kearney men’s basketball team shot 58 percent from the field and beat Chadron State 79-58 last night. Winston Cook and David Simental had 14 points apiece for the Lopers. UNK is now 2-1 and was suppose to play Colorado Mines on Saturday, but that game has been canceled due to Covid concerns with the Orediggers. The Lopers will play at South Dakota Mines on Tuesday.

The UNK women beat Peru State 100-56. Klaire Kirsch scored 19 points for the Lopers. UNK is now 2-1 and will play Colorado Mines on Saturday. Tip-off will be at 2:00pm.

MLB> Corbin Burnes of the Milwaukee Brewers has won the National League Cy Young Award. Burnes finished the 2021 season with a Major League low 2.43 earned run average with 234 strikeouts in 167 innings pitched.

The Houston Astro’s and right hander Justin Verlander have agreed to a one year, 25 million dollar contract with a player option for a second season. Verlander won the American League Cy Young Award for Houston in 2019, but made just one appearance during the pandemic shortened 2020 season because of elbow troubles. He had surgery in September of 2020 and missed all of the 2021 season.

FB> The Big 12 Conference has issued a public reprimand of the Texas Tech football radio announcers for their call of Saturday’s 41-38 home win over Iowa State. Play by play host Brian Jensen and analyst John Harris were critical of the officials during the game, going so far as to list off individual names. As a result, the league also said Jensen and Harris will be removed from calling this weekend’s home game against Oklahoma State.