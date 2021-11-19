Local Sports 11-19-2021

The Nebraska football team will play at Wisconsin tomorrow. The Badgers are 7-3 on the season and have won six games in a row. Wisconsin leads the nation in total defense, allowing just 216.3 yards per game. They also lead the nation in rushing defense, allowing just 60.6 yards per game. The Badgers own a 10-4 advantage in the all time series, including an 8-1 mark since Nebraska joined the Big Ten in 2011. Kickoff will be at 2:30pm. Pre-game coverage begins at 10:30am on The Breeze 94.5.

The Nebraska men’s basketball team will play Idaho State tonight at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers are 1-2 on the season after dropping a 77-69 decision to Creighton on Tuesday. The Bengals are 1-2 with a win over Eastern Oregon and back to back losses to Pepperdine and Seattle. Idaho State returns all five starters that went 13-11 last season. Tip-off will be at 6:00pm. We’ll have it on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM beginning with the pre-game show at 5:00pm.

The Nebraska volleyball team will battle Penn State tonight at the Devaney Center. The Huskers are 19-6 on the season, 13-3 in the Big Ten. The Nittany Lions are 19-7, 12-4 in the league. First serve will be at 8:00pm. We’ll have it on The Breeze 94.5 beginning with the pre-game show at 7:30pm. Nebraska’s regular season home finale against Rutgers scheduled for tomorrow night has been canceled due to non-Covid related illnesses within the Scarlet Knights program.

Missouri Valley beat Hastings College 2-1 yesterday in the NAIA Men’s Soccer National Championship Opening Round in Marshall, Missouri. The Broncos end the season 12-5-2.

The Hastings College basketball teams will host Mount Marty on Saturday. The women’s game tips off at 2:00pm with the men to follow at 4:00pm. We’ll have the action on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM beginning with the pre-game show at 1:45pm.

The Nebraska-Kearney football team will play at Western Colorado tomorrow in the NCAA Division II Playoffs. Kickoff will be at 2:00pm in Gunnison, Colorado. The volleyball team will play Central Missouri tonight in the semifinals of the MIAA Tournament in Warrensburg, Missouri. The winner will play either Washburn or Northwest Missouri for the championship tomorrow night. The women’s basketball team will host Colorado Mines on Saturday. Tip-off will be at 2:00 at the Health and Sports Center.

The six-man football championship will be played tonight at Cope Stadium in Kearney as Potter Dix will battle Cody Kilgore. Both teams are undefeated on the year. Kickoff will be at 7:00pm. We’ll have it on News Channel Nebraska TV. The other six championship games will be played Monday and Tuesday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.

NFL> In NFL football last night, New England won their fifth straight by beating Atlanta 25-0.

MLB> Major League Baseball continues to hand out their post season awards. Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies won the National League Most Valuable Player Award yesterday. Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels won the award in the American League.