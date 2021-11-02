Local Sports 11-2-2021

Nebraska has dropped three spots to number nine in the latest AVCA Coaches Poll. The Huskers dropped matches last week to Wisconsin and Minnesota and are now 16-5 on the season. Texas is ranked number one followed by Louisville, Pittsburgh, Wisconsin and Kentucky. Rounding out the top ten are BYU, Ohio State, Purdue, Nebraska and Baylor. Minnesota is 11th, Penn State is 15th and Illinois is number 25. Creighton is in at number 24. Nebraska will face Illinois on Thursday. First serve will be at 8:00pm. We’ll have it on The Breeze 94.5 beginning with the pre-game show at 7:30pm.

Nebraska-Kearney remains number 15 in the Division II poll. The Lopers are 20-5 on the season. Metro State remains number one.

The Nebraska women’s basketball team beat Midland University 87-42 last night in an exhibition game at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Alexis Markowski had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Huskers. Jaz Shelley added 14 points, six assists, two rebounds and a steal in just 17 minutes of action. Nebraska led 17-7 at the end of the first quarter and stretched the lead to 41-16 at halftime. Nebraska will open the season next Tuesday against Maine. Tip-off will be at noon.

The Hastings College women’s basketball team lost to Peru State 79-60 last night at Lynn Farrell Arena. The Broncos trailed just 32-28 at halftime, but the Bobcats put the game away by outscoring Hastings 34-11 in the third quarter, including a 23-3 run at the beginning of the quarter. The Broncos shot just 28 percent from the floor and got out rebounded 52-34. Freshman Riley Clavel led the Broncos with 14 points, but shot just 5 of 20 from the field. Hastings is now 2-1 on the season and will host Bethel College on Friday. Tip-off will be at 5:00pm.

The Hastings College volleyball team will close out the regular season tonight with a match at Concordia. The Broncos are 14-13 on the season, 5-10 in the conference and will need a win over the Bulldogs tonight and a loss by Doane at Midland in order to qualify for the conference tournament. First serve will be at 7:30pm.

NFL> It was anything but pretty, but the Kansas City Chiefs beat the New York Giants 20-17 last night. Harrison Butker hit a 34-yard field goal with 1:07 remaining to win it for the Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes threw for 275 yards with a touchdown and an interception for the Chiefs, who along with two turnovers also committed 12 penalties for 103 yards. Kansas City will host Green Bay on Sunday.

The Denver Broncos have traded eight time Pro Bowl linebacker Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams for a second round and a third round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Broncos will also pay nine million dollars of Millers remaining 9.7 million dollar base salary for the nine games left in the regular season. Miller has spent his first 10-plus seasons with the Broncos totaling 110.5 sacks in 142 games with the franchise. In seven games this season, Miller has 4.5 sacks, 19 tackles and nine quarterback Hits.

NFL> NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry will have surgery on his injured right foot today and is expected to miss the rest of the season. The Titans have signed veteran Adrian Peterson, who is fifth on the league’s career rushing list.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston suffered a torn ACL in Sunday’s game and will be lost for the rest of the season.

MLB> Atlanta will play at Houston in game six of the World Series tonight. The Braves lead the series 3-2. First pitch will be at 7:09pm. We’ll have it on ESPN Tri-Cities beginning at 6:00pm.