Local Sports 11-20-2020

The Nebraska football team will play Illinois tomorrow at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. The Huskers are 1-2 on the season. The Fighting Illini are 1-3. Nebraska has won the last four games in the series including last years 42-38 win in Champaign. The Huskers posted a 54-35 victory in 2018. The 54 points ties for the most points Nebraska has scored in a conference game since joining the league in 2010. Kickoff will be at 11:00am. Pre-game coverage begins at 6:00am on The Breeze 94.5.

The Nebraska men’s basketball team will open the season next Wednesday at home against McNeese State. Tip-off will be at 11:00am. The Huskers will play in the Golden Window Classic next week. They’ll play St. Louis on Thanksgiving Day and will play San Francisco next Saturday. Nebraska will play other non conference home games against South Dakota and Florida A & M. They’ll face Georgia Tech in the ACC/BIG Ten Challenge on December 9th before playing at Creighton on December 11th. The Big Ten schedule will begin on December 21st.

Creighton is pausing men’s basketball practice and is canceling the season’s first three games because of positive COVID- 19 tests within the program. The Bluejays were scheduled to play South Dakota State on Wednesday in the eight team Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The College of St. Mary’s beat the Hastings College volleyball team in four sets last night in Omaha. The scores were 17-25, 25-20, 26-24, 25-14. Lucy Skoch finished with a match high 16 kills. The Broncos are now 7-8, 6-7 in the conference. They’ll play at Midland tonight. First serve will be at 7:30pm.

The Hastings College football team will play at Morningside tomorrow. The Mustangs have won 14 of 15 games in the all time series, including the last 14 in a row. Morningside has scored 50 or more points in each of the last six meetings. The Mustangs have the number one offense in the nation averaging 545 yards per game. Their defense gives up only 77 yards per game rushing. Kickoff will be at 1:00pm. Pre-game show begins at noon on KHAS Radio and hastingslink.com.

The Nebraska-Kearney women’s basketball team opened the season with a 59-54 win over Emporia State last night. Haley Simental led the Lopers with 15 points.

The men lost to Emporia State 69-57. Cedric Johnson had a team high 16 points and five assists for the Lopers. UNK is scheduled to play Washburn on Saturday.

Adams Central will battle Pierce tonight in the Class C1 state high school football championship. The Patriots are playing in the title game for only the second time in the school’s history. The Bluejays have played for the championship ten times. Pierce has an explosive offensive attack. They average 41 points and 427 yards per game. Kickoff will be at 5:30pm. We’ll have the game on KHAS Radio and platteriverradio.com beginning with the pre-game show at 5:15pm.

In the other games tonight, Elkhorn South will be at Omaha Westside, Aurora is at Elkhorn, Ord is at Archbishop Bergen, Burwell will host Dundy County Stratton, and Sandhills/Thedford is at Bruning Davenport Shickley. In the six man championship at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium in Kearney, Sterling will play McCool Junction.

NFL> In the NFL last night, Seattle held on to beat Arizona 28-21. Russell Wilson completed 23 of 28 passes for 197 yards and two touchdowns. The Seahawks lost tight end Greg Olsen in the fourth quarter with a broken foot.