Local Sports 11-22-2021

Georgia remains number one in the latest AP College Football Poll. The Bulldogs are now 11-0 on the season after Saturday’s 56-7 win over Charleston-Southern. Ohio State jumps three spots to number two after their impressive 56-7 win over Michigan State. Alabama is third followed by Cincinnati and Notre Dame. Rounding out the top ten are Michigan, Oklahoma State, Mississippi, Baylor and Oklahoma. Michigan State is 12th, Iowa is 17th and Wisconsin is 18th.

Nebraska is now 3-8 on the season after Saturday’s 35-28 loss to Wisconsin. Adrian Martinez completed 23 of 35 passes for a season high 351 yards, the highest passing total since throwing for a career high 384 yards at Wisconsin in 2018. In all, Nebraska gashed the Badgers top ranked defense for 452 yards, more than double Wisconsin’s average of 216 yards per game. With his effort, Martinez became Nebraska’s all time leader in total yardage. Austin Allen also set a record for the most receptions by a tight end in a game. He hauled in seven catches for 143 yards. Nebraska will wrap up the season on Friday with a game against Iowa. Kickoff will be at 12:30pm at Memorial Stadium.

The Nebraska men’s basketball team beat Southern 82-59 yesterday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Bryce McGowens had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Huskers. Nebraska hit 53 percent of their field goals in the first half and 61 percent in the second half. The Huskers are now 3-2 on the season and will play Tennessee State on Tuesday. Tip-off will be at 8:00pm.

The Nebraska women’s basketball team routed North Carolina Central 113-58 on Saturday. Jaz Shelly had 14 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the Huskers. It’s the third time Nebraska has scored more than 100 points in their five games this season. The 113 points tied for the fourth highest point total in the schools history. Ashley Scroggin led the Huskers with 19 points. Nebraska will play Drexel on Friday night in the Dana on Mission Bay Holiday Tournament in San Diego. Tip-off will be at 6:00pm.

The Hastings College men’s basketball team beat Mount Marty 87-67 on Saturday. TJ Babikir led the way with 23 points. Hastings is now 6-3 on the season and will play an exhibition game at Wyoming on Friday night.

The Hastings College women’s basketball team beat Mount Marty 81-53. Dawson Knode scored 13 points to lead the Broncos. Riley Clavel and Ali Smith scored 12 points apiece. Hastings is now 6-1 on the season and will play the College of St. Marty’s on Tuesday. Tip-off will be at 6:00pm. We’ll have it on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM beginning with the pre-game show at 5:45pm.

TJ Davis ran for a two yard touchdown with 1:52 left and the Nebraska-Kearney defense made a tackle at its own three yard line in the waning seconds to help the Lopers beat Western Colorado 31-24 on Saturday in the NCAA Division II playoffs. It’s the second playoff win for the Lopers in the schools history. UNK will play at Angelo State in Texas this Saturday. Kickoff will be at 1:00pm.

The Nebraska-Kearney women’s basketball team sunk nine three pointers and committed just nine turnovers to a 76-57 win over Colorado Mines on Saturday. The Lopers are now 3-1 and will play the College of St. Mary’s on Wednesday. Tip-off will be at 2:00pm.

A hot shooting Colorado State team made a school record 20 three pointers as it defeated Creighton 95-81 in the semifinals of the Paradise Jam in the U.S Virgin Islands last night. The Bluejays are now 4-1 and will play Southern Illinois this afternoon at 4:45pm.

NFL> In the NFL last night, the Los Angeles Chargers beat Pittsburgh 41-37. Earlier in the day, Kansas City got by Dallas 19-9. Tonight, the New York Giants play at Tampa Bay. Kickoff will be at 7:15pm. We’ll have it on ESPN Tri-Cities beginning at 6:30pm.

MULLIN OUT> Florida has fired head football coach Dan Mullin. He was 34-15 in four seasons with the Gators.