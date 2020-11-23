Local Sports 11-23-2020

Hastings College has fired head football coach Tony Harper. The Broncos finished 2-7 this year following Saturday’s 57-0 loss to Morningside. Harper has been the head coach since 2011, compiling a record of 53-81. Before that he served as the defensive coordinator of the Broncos from 2006-2010. “Coach Harper’s leadership taught many about passion, commitment, discipline and a positive professional attitude,” said Athletic Director B.J. Pumroy. “Ultimately, this decision comes down to success on the field. Hastings College is proud of our Bronco football program but the team is not achieving the level of success on the field that is expected given the resources available. I greatly appreciate the efforts coach Harper made as a leader for the Broncos, and we wish him nothing but success in his future endeavors.”

Superior has fired head volleyball coach Kelsea Blevins, who was 107-19 in four years as head coach of the Wildcats. Superior athletic officials declined comment on the move. Blevins led the team to four consecutive state tournament appearances and one championship.

Alabama is ranked number one in the latest AP College Football Poll. The Crimson Tide are 7-0 on the season after Saturday’s 63-3 win over Kentucky. Notre Dame is second followed by Ohio State, Clemson and Texas A & M. Rounding out the top ten are Florida, Cincinnati, BYU, Oregon and Miami. Northwestern is 11th, Indiana is 12th and Wisconsin is number 18.

Nebraska is now 1-3 on the season after Saturday’s 41-23 loss to Illinois. The Huskers committed five turnovers that resulted in 24 points for the Fighting Illini. Luke McCaffrey rushed for 122 yards and threw for 134 yards for the Huskers. Illinois finished with 490 yards of total offense, including 285 on the ground. Nebraska will play at Iowa on Friday. Kickoff will be at noon. Pre-game show begins at 7:00am on The Breeze 94.5.

The Hastings College volleyball team beat Morningside yesterday. The scores were 25-15, 20-25, 25-20, 25-18. Lucy Skoch led the Broncos with 14 kills. Emily Krolikowski had 12. Hastings is now 8-9 on the season, 7-8 in the conference. The Broncos will be the number seven seed for the Great Plains Athletic Conference Tournament, which will be played in the spring.

The Hastings College men’s basketball team lost to Dakota Wesleyan 74-70 on Saturday. Jared Mattley led the Broncos with 16 points, Mason Hiemstra had 14, Karson Gansebom had 13, Dashawn Walker had 12 and Ben Juhl had 11. Hastings is now 3-3 on the season, 0-2 in the conference. They’ll play host to Jamestown tonight. The women’s game will be at 6:00pm with the men to follow at 8:00pm. We’ll have the action on 1230AM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at 5:45pm.

The Nebraska-Kearney women’s basketball team beat Washburn 64-52 on Saturday. Brooke Carlson had 13 points for the Lopers. UNK is now 2-0. The men lost to Washburn 73-62. The Lopers are now 0-2. UNK will play Fort Hays State on December 5th.

Seven state high school football champions were crowned on Friday night. The winners included Omaha Westside, Elkhorn, Pierce, Ord, Dundy County Stratton, Bruning Davenport Shickley and McCool Junction.

The Tri City Storm beat Fargo 3-2 in overtime on Saturday. The Storm will be off until December 4th when they play host to Omaha.

NFL> In the NFL last night, Kansas City got by Las Vegas 35-31. Patrick Mahomes completed 34 of 45 passes for 348 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Travis Kelce caught eight passes for 127 yards and a touchdown. The Chiefs are now 9-1. The Raiders are 6-4. Tonight, its the Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay. Kickoff will be at 7:15pm. Pre-game show begins at 6:30pm on ESPN Tri-Cities.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was injured in yesterday’s 20-9 loss to Washington. The rookie quarterback suffered a leg injury in the third quarter and later tweeted, “Thanks for all the love. Can’t get rid of me that easy. See you next year.

Former Husker Rex Burkhead was injured in yesterday’s game against Houston. The New England Patriots running back took a direct hit on his right knee in the third quarter of the Patriots 27-20 loss to the Texans.