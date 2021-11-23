Local Sports 11-23-2021

Nebraska remains number 11 in the latest AVCA Coaches Poll. The Huskers are 20-6 on the season and will play at Wisconsin and Purdue this weekend. Louisville is ranked number one followed by Texas, Pittsburgh, BYU and Wisconsin. Rounding out the top ten are Purdue, Baylor, Kentucky, Ohio State and Minnesota. Penn State is 15th and Illinois is number 23. Creighton is number 22.

Nebraska-Kearney remains number 12 in the Division II Poll. The Lopers are 25-6 on the season. Central Missouri is ranked number one.

The Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team is in the NCAA Tournament for the 22nd straight season. UNK will battle MIAA rival Northwest Missouri State in the first round of the Central Regional on Thursday night in Warrensburg, Missouri. The other teams in the Central Regional are Central Missouri, St. Cloud State, Winona State, Washburn, Concordia-St. Paul and Arkansas Tech.

The UNK men’s basketball team will play at South Dakota Mines tonight. Tip-off will be at 8:00pm.

The Hastings College women’s basketball team will host the College of St. Mary’s tonight at Lynn Farrell Arena. The Broncos are 6-1 on the season, 2-0 in the conference. The Flames are 7-2, 1-2 in the league. Tip-off will be at 6:00pm. We’ll have it on 1230AM and 104.1FM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at 5:45pm.

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez will miss the Huskers season finale against Iowa on Friday because of a shoulder injury sustained in last weeks loss to Wisconsin. Head coach Scott Frost says redshirt freshman Logan Smothers would start against the 17th ranked Hawkeyes. Martinez would be eligible to return for a fifth season because the NCAA is allowing an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic. Martinez has not announced if he’ll return, enter the transfer portal or pursue other opportunities outside football.

Nebraska has inked a two sport standout to play volleyball and women’s basketball for the Huskers. Six-foot-five Maggie Mendelson is from North Ogden, Utah and plans to join the Husker programs in 2022. Mendelson had over one-thousand kills on the volleyball court and is tabbed as the 32nd best recruit in the nation on the basketball floor.

The Nebraska men’s basketball team will play Tennessee State tonight at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Tip-off is at 8:00pm. Pre-game show begins at 7:00pm on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM.

Tyson Denkert rushed for 303 yards and six touchdowns yesterday to give Kenesaw their first state championship in football. The Blue Devils beat Sandhills-Thedford 46-40 to win the Class D-2 title. In other action, Howells-Dodge won their first state title as a consolidated school with a 42-14 win over Cross County to take the D-1 crown. Bennington took Class B with a 42-14 win over Aurora. The Huskies finish runner up for the second straight year. Dylan Mostek rushed for 218 yards and four touchdowns for the Badgers. Today, Pierce will play Columbus Lakeview for the C-1 championship at 10:15am followed by the C-2 title game between Norfolk Catholic and Arch Bishop Bergen at 2:45pm. The Class A game will be tonight at 7:15pm as Gretna will play Omaha Westside.

NFL> In the NFL last night, Tampa Bay beat the New York Giants 30-10. Tom Brady threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns for the Buccaneers.

AP BB> Gonzaga remains number one in the AP Men’s College Basketball Poll. UCLA is second followed by Purdue, Kansas and Duke. Rounding out the top ten are Baylor, Villanova, Texas, Memphis and Alabama. Illinois is 14th and Michigan is 20th.

South Carolina leads the women’s poll followed by UConn, Maryland, Indiana and North Carolina State.