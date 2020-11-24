Local Sports 11-24-2020

The Nebraska women’s basketball team has announced their 2020-2021 schedule. The Huskers will open the season on December 4th at home against Oral Roberts, before completing their opening weekend against Idaho State on December 6th. Nebraska will play Creighton on December 14th in Omaha. The Big Ten Conference season will begin on December 10th when the Huskers host Illinois. Nebraska will have double-play games this year with Northwestern, Illinois, Rutgers, Michigan State, Minnesota, Penn State and Iowa.

The Nebraska men’s basketball team will open the season tomorrow against McNeese State. The Huskers finished 7-25 last year and lost their last 17 games of the season. Tip-off will be at 11:00am. We’ll have the game on 1230AM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at 10:00am. The Huskers will play in the Golden Window Classic later this week. Nebraska is scheduled to play Nevada on Thursday and North Dakota State on Saturday. Fans will not be allowed for non conference games this season.

The Hastings College men’s basketball team nearly erased a 19-point deficit last night but fell to Jamestown 77-68. The Jimmies led 58-39 with 13 minutes remaining. The Broncos cut the lead to 70-66 with 3 ½ minutes to go, but couldn’t get any closer than that. Dashawn Walker had 24 points for the Broncos, Ben Juhl had 17. Jared Mattley had 12. Jamestown outrebounded the Broncos 56-37. Hastings is now 3-4 on the season, 0-3 in the conference. They’ll be off until December 2nd when they host Concordia.

The Hastings College women’s basketball team picked up their first victory of the season with a 70-68 win over Jamestown. The Broncos survived two missed free throws and a missed three pointer in the final 7 seconds of the game to get the win. The two teams combined for 52 turnovers in the game. Taylor Beacom led the Broncos with 15 points. Carley Lenners, Kaitlyn Schmit and Dawson Knode had 13 points apiece. Hastings is now 1-2 on the season, 1-1 in the conference. They’ll host the College of St. Mary’s on Saturday. Tip-off will be at 2:00pm.

The GPAC football regular season came to an end last night as Northwestern beat Jamestown 49-0 in Orange City. The Red Raiders rolled up 533 yards of total offense in the game, including 307 through the air. Northwestern ends the regular season 8-1. The Jimmies were 1-7.

NFL> In the NFL last night, the Los Angeles Rams beat Tampa Bay 27-24. Jared Goff completed 39 of 51 passes for 376 yards and three touchdowns for the Rams. Conner Culp caught 11 passes for 145 yards. The Rams are now 7-3. The Buccaneers fall to 7-4.

Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow injured multiple ligaments in his left knee on Sunday. An MRI showed Burrow tore his ACL and MCL and suffered other structural issues. Burrow will be out for the rest of the season. Veteran quarterback Brandon Allen and Ryan Finley are the other two quarterbacks on the roster.

The NFL has issued new guidelines for its operations amid the coronavirus pandemic. All players on the sideline are now required to wear masks, unless they have a helmet on and are preparing to enter the game. Coaches who call plays will no longer have the option to wear only a face shield. Instead, they must wear a face mask or a double-layered gaiter, in addition to the face shield.