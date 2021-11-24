Local Sports 11-24-2021

For the first time in the eight year history of the College Football Playoff, a team from outside the Power Five Conferences is in position to play for the NCAA National Championship. Undefeated Cincinnati is fourth in the latest College Football Playoff rankings behind Georgia, Ohio State and Alabama. The Bearcats will play at East Carolina on Friday and then will play Houston in the AAC Championship game on December 4th. The selection committee’s final rankings will be released on December 5th. Michigan is 5th in the latest rankings followed by Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Baylor, Mississippi and Oklahoma.

Nebraska tight end Austin Allen will declare for the NFL Draft following Friday’s game with Iowa. Allen has 36 catches for 547 yards so far this season. He is just 13 yards from the school record for a tight end set by Junior Miller in 1980.

The Nebraska men’s basketball team held off Tennessee State 79-73 last night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Alonzo Verge finished with 18 points and a career high 10 assists while Derrick Walker chipped in with 16 points. The Huskers used a 9-1 run in the final six minutes to secure the win. Nebraska is now 4-2 on the season and will host South Dakota on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 1:00pm. We’ll have it on The Breeze 94.5 beginning with the pre-game show at noon.

The Hastings College women’s basketball team blew a seven point lead in the final four minutes and lost to the College of St. Mary’s 75-72 last night at Lynn Farrell Arena. The Broncos were hurt by 18 turnovers in the game. Ali Smith erupted for 24 points, including four three-pointers. Taylor Beacom had 12. The Broncos hit just 36 percent of their field goals in the game and got out rebounded 51-40. Hastings is now 6-2 on the season, 2-1 in the conference and will play at Bellevue University on Monday.

The Nebraska-Kearney men’s basketball team shot 55 percent from the field and got 19 points from Sean Evans to beat South Dakota Mines 81-65 last night in Rapid City. The Lopers are now 3-1 and will play at Wayne State on Monday.

In the state high school football playoffs yesterday, Gretna beat Omaha Westside 7-3 to win the Class A state title. Columbus Lakeview knocked off Pierce 37-25 to win the Class C-1 title and Archbishop Bergen won their first state championship since 1979 by beating Norfolk Catholic 49-20 in the Class C-2 title game. Howells-Dodge, Kenesaw and Bennington won state championships on Monday.

COACH> James Franklin has agreed to a 10-year contract extension to remain Penn State’s head football coach through the 2031 season. Under the contract, Franklin will make 7.5 million dollars through base salary, supplemental pay and an annual retention bonus. Franklin will make $350,000 for winning the Big Ten championship game, $400,000 for making the College Football Playoff and $800,000 for winning the national championship.

NFL> The Tennessee Titans have waived running back Adrian Peterson. The Titans signed Peterson to the 53-man roster on November 5th. He appeared in three games and rushed for 82 yards on 27 carries. His one yard touchdown run against the Rams in week 9 tied him with Walter Payton for 11th place on the career scoring list.

The New York Jets quarterback carousel continues to spin. Rookie Zach Wilson will start Sunday’s game against Houston after missing four games with a sprained knee. Quarterback Mike White has tested positive for COVID-19 and fellow quarterback Joe Flacco was deemed a close contact. Both were put on the COVID list. The Jets have promoted Josh Johnson from the practice squad to back up Wilson.