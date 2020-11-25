Local Sports 11-25-2020

The Nebraska men’s basketball team will open the season today against McNeese State at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers finished 7-25 last year and lost their last 17 games of the season. The Cowboys were 15-17. McNeese State returns a pair of preseason all conference performers, including Scottsbluff native Dru Kuxhausen, who averaged 14.7 points per game and led the nation in three pointers last season. Tip-off will be at 11:00am. We’ll have the game on 1230AM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at 10:00am.

The NFL has suspended former Husker and current Dallas Cowboys linebacker Luke Gifford for two games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance enhancing drugs. Gifford can return to the team December 4th after missing games against Washington and Baltimore. Gifford has played mostly on special teams this season, seeing action on one defensive snap and 121 on special teams.

New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead indicated on social media yesterday that his season is over after he suffered a knee injury in Sunday’s loss to the Houtson Texans. The former Husker had 63 rushes for 267 yards and three touchdowns this season. He also caught 23 passes for 187 yards and three touchdowns.

The Hastings College wrestling team opened up the Great Plains Athletic Conference season in dominating fashion last night with a 39-15 win over Midland at Lynn Farrell Arena. The Broncos were able to win seven of the ten matches. Hastings will be off until December 5th when they take part in the Doane Open in Crete.

Wisconsin’s home football game on Saturday has been canceled after Minnesota paused all team related activities as it responds to positive COVID-19 cases within the program. The cancellation ends the longest uninterrupted series in FBS history, with Minnesota and Wisconsin having played 113 consecutive years from 1907 to 2019. The cancellation also eliminates Wisconsin from playing in the Big Ten Championship Game. The league mandated that a team must compete in at least six games to play in the title game this season. Wisconsin has already had games with Nebraska and Purdue called off because of positive tests within the Badger program.

Utah and Washington will play Saturday in Seattle. The game came together just hours after Utah’s game against Arizona State was canceled, leaving both the Utes and the Huskies without an opponent this week. Washington’s Apple Cup rivalry game against Washington State was canceled on Sunday.

In their first year of eligibility, Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson and Calvin Johnson lead the list of 25 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The list will now be trimmed to 15 finalists in the coming weeks by the Hall of Fame’s board of selectors. The Hall of Fame class will be chosen in the days leading up to this year’s Super Bowl.

Alabama is number one in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, followed by Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State. BYU debuts at number 14 despite a 9-0 start to the season. Texas A & M is fifth followed by Florida, Cincinnati, Northwestern, Georgia and Miami.