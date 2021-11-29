Local Sports 11-29-2021

Georgia remains number one in the latest AP College Football Poll. The Bulldogs are now 12-0 on the season after Saturday’s 45-0 win over Georgia Tech. Michigan moves up to number two after beating Ohio State 42-27. Cincinnati is third followed by Alabama and Oklahoma State. Rounding out the top ten are Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Baylor and Oregon. Michigan State is 11th and Iowa is 15th.

The Nebraska football team finishes the season 3-9, 1-8 in the Big Ten after Friday’s 28-21 loss to Iowa.

The Nebraska volleyball team was selected as the number ten overall seed for the NCAA Tournament and will host first and second round play this weekend at the Devaney Center. The Huskers, making their 40th straight NCAA Tournament appearance, will open the tournament on Friday with a game against Campbell at 7:00pm. The 4:30pm match will feature Florida State and Kansas State. The winners will meet on Saturday at 7:00pm. Louisville, Texas, Pittsburgh and Wisconsin received the top four seeds from the NCAA Tournament Committee.

The Creighton volleyball team is in the NCAA Tournament for the tenth straight season. The Jays will play Ole Miss on Thursday at 7:00pm at Sokol Arena in Omaha. The 4:30pm game will feature Kansas against Oregon. The two winners will play Friday at 7:00pm.

The Nebraska women’s basketball team is now 7-0 on the season after winning the Dana on Mission Bay Holiday Tournament in San Diego over the weekend. The Huskers beat Drexell 65-53 and San Diego 64-56. Nebraska will host Wake Forest on Wednesday in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Tip-off will be at 6:00pm.

The Nebraska men’s basketball team is now 5-2 on the season after Saturday’s 83-70 win over South Dakota. Nebraska will play at North Carolina State on Wednesday in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Tip-off will be at 6:15pm.

The Hastings College women’s basketball team will play at Bellevue University tonight. The Broncos are 6-2 on the season. Tip-off will be at 5:00pm.

The Hastings College men’s basketball team lost an exhibition game to Wyoming 108-59 on Friday in Laramie. The Cowboys tied an NCAA record by draining 28 three pointers. The last time an NCAA squad hit 28 three’s in a game was Troy against George Mason on December 10th, 1994. The Broncos had just seven players available for the game because of some issues with the NCAA testing protocol for COVID.

The magical run for the Nebraska-Kearney football team ended in the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs. The Lopers lost to Angelo State 20-7 on Saturday. UNK ends the season 10-3, just the third time in the school history a team reached double digits in wins.

The Nebraska-Kearney men’s basketball team will play at Wayne State tonight, Tip-off will be at 7:00pm. The UNK women are now 5-1 after Saturday’s 71-44 win over Chadron State. The Lopers will play at Emporia State on Thursday.

NFL> In the NFL last night, Baltimore got by Cleveland 16-10. Earlier in the day, Denver beat the Los Angeles Chargers 28-13. Kansas City had the weekend off. Tonight, Seattle is at Washington. Kickoff will be at 7:15pm. Pre-game show begins at 7:00pm on ESPN Tri Cities.

FB> Lincoln Riley said he wasn’t leaving Oklahoma for LSU. He didn’t say he wasn’t leaving the Sooners for USC. Riley has accepted the head coaching position at USC. He replaces Clay Helton, who was fired in September after posting a 46-24 record in seven seasons. Riley was 55-10 in five seasons with the Sooners, including a 37-7 mark in the Big 12. Former coach Bob Stoops has been named the interim coach and will guide the team in the bowl game.

The Sooners lost four top recruits shortly after the announcement, including quarterback Malachi Nelson, who is the number three prospect in the Class of 2023.

Duke and head coach David Cutcliffe have mutually agreed to part ways. Cutcliff spent 14 seasons with the Blue Devils, leading them to 77 wins with six bowl appearances and the 2013 Coastal Division Championship. However Duke was just 3-9 this year, finishing the season with eight straight losses.