Local Sports 11-3-2021

Georgia, Alabama, Michigan State and Oregon are the top four teams in the College Football Playoff rankings released last night. Ohio State and Cincinnati follow in the fifth and sixth spots. Rounding out the top ten are Michigan, Oklahoma, Wake Forest and Notre Dame. The top four teams will play for the national championship later this year.

The Hastings College volleyball team closed out the season last night by losing to Concordia in Seward. The scores were 16-25, 21-25, 21-25. The Broncos end the season 14-14, 5-11 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.

Jamestown will be the number one seed for the Great Plains Athletic Conference Volleyball Tournament that gets underway on Saturday. The Jimmies won the regular season title with a perfect 16-0 record and will face Doane in the opening round. In the other games, Northwestern will be at Dakota Wesleyan, Midland will host Concordia and Dordt will play at the College of St. Mary’s.

The GPAC Postseason Men’s Soccer Tournament will get underway tonight. Hastings College is the number three seed and will face Midland tonight at 7:00pm at Lloyd Wilson Field. In the other games, Mount Marty is at Northwestern, Concordia will play at Morningside and Briar Cliff will host Jamestown. The first round of the women’s tournament will take place tomorrow.

The 15th ranked Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team needed just over an hour to sweep rival Fort Hays State 25-12, 25-15, 25-8 last night at the Health and Sports Center. Hastings High sophomore Cecilia Beahm led the Lopers with 12 kills. UNK is now 21-5, 12-5 in the MIAA. They’ll play host to Central Missouri on Saturday. First serve will be at 3:00pm.

The state high school volleyball tournament will get underway today in Lincoln with first round games in Classes A, B and C-1. Adams Central will play top seeded Norris at 9:00am this morning at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Patriots are 19-14 on the season. The Titans are 33-2. We’ll have the match on 1230AM and 104.1FM beginning with the pre-game show at 8:50pm. In some other games, Waverly will play Northwest at 11:00am, Kearney Catholic will battle Pierce at 1:00pm. We’ll have it on ESPN 1460am and 92.1FM KXPN. Grand Island Central Catholic will face Gothenburg at 1:00pm. First round games in Classes C2, D1 and D-2 will take place tomorrow.

MLB> The Atlanta Braves won the World Series with a 7-0 win over Houston last night. It’s the first World Series Championship for the Braves. Jorge Soler was named the World Series MVP after slugging three home runs in the Game Six victory.

NFL> The Las Vegas Raiders have released wide receiver Henry Ruggs III following his involvement in a vehicle crash early Tuesday morning that left a woman dead. Ruggs faces charges of driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death and reckless driving. Ruggs was the teams first round draft pick out of Alabama in 2020. He has 24 catches for 469 yards and two touchdowns this season.